Burma Burma launches new pantry products

Shop Burma Burma, the exclusive pantry offerings from Burma Burma recently launched a new line of products. These range from ready-to-eat to seasoning to magic paste and oil that can elevate your dish, any day. Indulge attended the launch of the pantry products along with a special expert demonstration of using them to cook authentic Burmese food at home.

The new line of offerings includes the much loved Lotus Stem Chips in Raw Mango flavour. The tanginess of the raw mango powder masala infused with perfectly crispy fried chips sorts your anytime snacking agenda. The Chilli Garlic Oil Drizzle is for all spice lovers. Dried, spicy red chilli flakes and garlic mixed with oil add a spicy zing to the dish. The oil not only acts as a condiment but also increases its shelf life. The Maung’s chilli Garlic Paste is again a mixture of red chillies and garlic which is flavour bomb to liven up your noodles, fried rice, stir–fries and more.

Apart from the new line, Shop Burma Burma also has the Balachung season mix. A crunchy and nutty mixture that can be put directly in the dish while cooking or after as a garnish. Balachung contains peanuts to give it a nutty flavour. The Khowsuey Curry Paste is the one sauce to make all your noodles and fried rice get a magically transformed taste. One only needs to add coconut milk to the paste to get the desired results.

Chef Vikrant Sablok, senior Sous Chef, Burma Burma gave a live demonstration to use some of the pantry ingredients by cooking some authentic recipes from the restaurant. The ‘Wa’ Potato gets its name from the Wa tribes and is a Burmese flavourful version of fried potatoes. He says, “The dish is made with the Wa inspired Balachung which has fried onion, fried garlic, roasted chilli, and dried mangoes.” Broccoli & Asparagus Steamed Buns gets an added kick with the Malar Stir Fry Sauce while the signature Khowsuey gets a new lease of life with the added condiment paste and the newly launched pickled chilli and garlic oil. Speaking to Indulge Vikrant mentions, “The Khowsuey can be used by anyone even an amateur cook. Just add in the paste in regular noodles or even Maggie and see how it transforms.”

Here’s a quick recipe of Broccoli and asparagus Steamed Buns, courtesy Burma Burma that you can try at home.

Ingredients:

· Chopped Garlic – 2 tsp

· Chopper Ginger – 2 tsp

· Chopped onion – 2 tbsp

· Asparagus cubes – half cup

· Broccoli florets – half cup

· Salt

· Sugar

· Butter – 2 tbsp

· Baos

· Sesame seeds for garnish

· Malar Stir Fry Sauce – 2 tbsp

· Chilli paste – 2 tbsp

Method:

· Heat oil and add chopped garlic, ginger and onion. Saute until fragrant.

· Add Broccoli florets, asparagus, chilli paste, and Malar Stir Fry Sauce.

· Add in salt and sugar as per taste and stir until cooked.

· Split the Baos and apply a thin layer of butter to each half.

· Fill each bun with the broccoli and asparagus filling

· Steam the buns for 5-6 minutes

· Garnish with black sesame seeds

The newly launched products along with the signature ones are available on the website and in Burma Burma stores across the country.

Price range: Rs 360 onwards