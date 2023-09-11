Catch the flavours of Awadh at the Taj City Centre Newtown

If you love the rich flavourful dishes of North India, then wait no more as Shamiyana at The Taj City Centre Newtown introduces the limited edition Awadhi cuisine in its menu. ‘Awadh comes to Kolkata’ the special menu has been curated by the expert chefs of Taj Mahal, Lucknow, and will be on offer for lunch and dinner till September 17. Indulge gives you a sneak peek.

What caught our eyes the moment we took our seats was the menu itself, wrapped beautifully and encased in a golden case, just like an Awadhi farman. To start the meal was the Zafrani Murgh Shorba, a spiced chicken and saffron soup that burst with flavours and was a true precursor to the Awadhi culinary grandeur that was yet to come.

Zafrani Murgh Shorba

Next came a Thali with a variety of signature Awadhi dishes. The dishes are available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals and one can declare their preference before placing an order. No platter can begin without the melt-in-the-mouth Shahi Galavat Kebab. While the crispy outer layer added the crunch, the soft and juicy mutton meat underneath lived up to its name.

Shahi Galavat Kebab

We devoured the Burrani Raita with Sheermal, a rich flatbread made of saffron, and Warqui Paratha , a multi-layered soft bread made of refined flour and cooked in tawa. Made with curd the sweet Burrani Raita tasted delicious and acted as a cooling agent in between consuming the heavy flavours.

The Kushrang Paneer was a mix of colours and tastes. With the saffron mixed gravy giving the dish an orange colour, the smoked paneer and large cut bell peppers made the dish aesthetic to look at. The creamy gravy and non-spicy taste would make it an instant hit with those who like to keep their spice levels low.

Kushrang Paneer

Coming to the meat preparations, the Murgh Awadhi Korma with its tenderly cooked meat in a cashew and onion gravy gave it a nutty flavour and smooth yet grainy texture. For mutton lovers, Nahari Gosht is a must-try. Tender lamb bone cooked in lamb stock with rich herbs and spices lent it a sweet, almost cinnamon-y flavour.

When one talks of Awadh, the Biriyani’s cannot be left behind. Before moving on to the desserts, we devoured a handi-full of Gosht Dum Biriyani, cooked to perfection in layers. Long, flavourful rice, saffron, and juicy pieces of mutton thrown together always make for the crowning dish in an Awadhi Thali.

Chef Gulam Qureshi

Chef Gulam Qureshi mentions, “We use a lot of masalas in Awadhi cuisine. These emit strong flavours which give off a unique aroma. We use rose petals, big and small cardamom, bay leaves, star anise, and more. There are almost 35-40 masalas that are traditionally used.”

We concluded the meal with Phirni and Sheer Korma. Both the dishes had a strong usage of cardamom and rose petals which emitted their inherent sweetness. The Phirni interestingly drew all its sweetness from the ingredients which made it less sweet than the locally available ones. It would make the perfect dessert for those who like to watch their calories.

Sheer Korma

We definitely recommend the Awadhi delicacies for those who want to taste authentic Awadh food. This limited edition menu is sure not to be missed.

Available for lunch (12:30 – 3:30) and dinner (7 – 11) till September 17, 2023

Price for 1 (approx): Rs 1800+

Photographs: Anindya Saha