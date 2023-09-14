Craving Chinese? Head over to Wonder Wok’s new outlet

If you are craving a Chinese meal then walk into the newly opened second outlet of Wonder Wok near Golpark. Situated on the main road, it is impossible to miss this compact restaurant with a homely ambience. As Indulge walked into the cosy space with an interior of subtle elements representing Chinese cuisine, we were served a range of newly introduced festive delicacies.

Suvendu Bose, owner comments, “This area is a pivot point for many institutes, cultural organisations, and residencies and caters to a lot of people who would prefer eating Chinese at an affordable rate and according to the flavours of the Indian palate.”

Up first was the Pot Soup with Fish and Shrimp, a wholesome starter to any meal, it was full of fresh bhetki pieces, rice noodles, carrots, bell peppers, zucchini, and more. The soup was completely non-spicy and apt for those who love fish or would want to experiment with fish soup. We started eating it like noodles and intermittently slurped it like soup.

Pot Soup with Fish and Shrimp

For starters came Grilled Chicken Chilli Twist, a mildly spicy dish with three types of bell peppers, black pepper, onion, spring onion, and chilies with large boneless chunks of chicken. A second starter called Chilli Pineapple Prawn followed soon after. The combination of sweet and juicy pineapples and succulent prawns complete with a pop of spice from the sprinkled chilli flakes was heavenly.

The mains were a combination of rice, noodles, and gravy chicken, which although sounds traditional, all came with a twist in terms of flavours. The Tai Chi Chicken had soulful pepper gravy which not only added flavour to the dish but also balanced out the spiciness of it. Those who prefer to eat rice should try the Zed Rice with corn kernels, peas, bell pepper, and spring onion. The Zed Rice and Tai Chi Chicken made for a perfect combination. Lastly, the Shanghai Noodles with long noodle strands and chunks of vegetables packed with a savoury and tart punch was also an option to devour the chicken with.

Wonder Wok is definitely the space to spend quality time with friends and family enjoying delicious meals amidst warm hospitality.

Address: 28/ 1 C Gariahat Road, Kolkata 700029

Open between: 11 am – 10:30 pm

Price for two: Rs 800+ (approx)

Photos: Pritam Sarkar