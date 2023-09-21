Here's a lowdown on The Beanshot Cafe's festive menu 

You cannot miss The Beanshot Café if you happen to have been near Lord's Crossing on Prince Anwar Shah Road. Indulge stepped in to experience the hospitality of the beautiful café co-founded by Bony Das, Suman Naskar, and Bidhan Golder, as they got ready to start their festive special menu.

What caught our eye on entering were the differently decorated pockets of spaces. While the entrance resembled a floral cage, further in was a gamut of attractive antique showpieces that added to the charm of the space. As we waited for the food we drank the Tropical daiquiri, a refreshing watermelon, passion fruit, ginger ale, and ice mix. The ginger ale merged with the sweetness of the watermelon and emitted a mint aroma all around.

We started off with chicken pieces baked in white sauce called Chicken Melany. The non-spicy juicy and tender boneless chicken, creamy white sauce, and crunchy bell peppers made for the perfect texture block. Next came, Pesto grilled chicken in olive oil. The oil made the pesto sauce even creamier and made sure to leave a lingering trail.

Before the mains, we sipped the Orange Coffee. The drink not only had the sweetness of orange and the bitterness of coffee but was also aesthetically presented in orange and brown colours. This cold coffee with a citrusy punch would be a welcome drink for coffee lovers.

The Cilantro Fish would make a fish lover out of anyone. Basa or Bhetki pieces marinated in cilantro sauce and grilled; and served with mashed potato or peas and sautéed vegetables were a delight. The tangy cilantro sauce was a game-changer in the dish. The Chicken Skewers with herb rice had chicken in spicy bell pepper sauce which made the dish interesting. We ended on a sweet note with the sweet, compact, and delicious caramel custard.

Bony Das, “For Pujas we have quite a few new items on the menu. We use fresh quality leg pieces of chicken only to make the dishes alluring. We made the Cilantro Fish tangy to suit the Bengali palate. We also customise the dishes for vegans or as per dietary choices.”

We definitely recommend a visit to The Beanshot Café with friends and family for quality time and wholesome meals.

Timing: 8:30 am to 11 pm

Price for two (approx): Rs 1000+

Photo: Anindya Saha