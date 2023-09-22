Nara Thai hosts an exclusive pop-up at Yauatcha

Nara Thai, a renowned Thai restaurant situated in Mumbai, is known for its authentic and flavourful Thai cuisine. Founded in Bangkok by Narawadee Srikarnchana, the restaurant is celebrated for its dedication to using fresh ingredients and traditional cooking techniques to capture the true essence of Thai flavours.

This weekend at Yauatcha, Kolkata guests can experience Nara’s signature Thai delicacies in both vegetarian and meat options, such as Spicy Raw Papaya Salad, Tom Yum Soup, Crispy Lotus Root Chips in sweet chilli sauce, Crispy Betel leaves with spicy chilli lime dip, Phad Thai Noodles, Tofu Satay served with Peanut Dip, Chicken wrapped in Pandan Leaves, Chicken Kraprao, Stir-fried Prawns with Wild Coriander and Picked Garlic, Green Thai Curry with Steamed Jasmine Rice, Butterfly Pea Fried Rice with Thai Herbs, Crepe Cake, Thai Tea Panna Cotta and much more!

Tum Tim Grub

From the filling flavour-packed salads like pomelo salad and poached prawns and avocado salad, to heartwarming tom yum and tom kha soups, to a host of vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters, satays, crispy shrimp cakes, stir-fried trio mushrooms and broccoli, to our favourite Thai curries and more, you will be spoilt for choices. And for desserts, definitely do not miss the chocolatey Crepe Cake and mildly sweet yet beautifully flavourful Tum Tim Grub. Chef Prem Pradhan, made sure that he tweaks the original recipes from Thailand to match up the Indian taste buds. And he is sure that Kolkata food connoisseurs will love his creations.

Both Nara and Yauatcha are strong examples of classic yet contemporary dining restaurants that embrace an innovative approach to their cuisines and expertly mix traditional with modern flavours. For Nara’s first pop-up in the city of Kolkata, it was essential that the brand showcased itself at a like-minded space, which was an extension of its ethos and values.

Where: Yauatcha, 5th floor, Quest Mall

When: September 22-24, 2023

Price for 2: Rs 3500+