Get a taste of the world with Eat Out At Home

How often do you get a taste of bespoke global cuisine at home? Well, Eat Out At Home’s Smriti Sarawagi makes that possible every time you place an order with them. As the gourmet food catering service turns 10, Smriti curates a global menu that has something to please everyone’s tastebuds.

Smriti Sarawagi

“As a gourmet food catering company specialising in global veg cuisines, we serve dishes from across the world — from Lebanese, Thai, Italian, European, Japanese, Chinese, and Mexican to modern Indian and fusion dishes. We send delectables in decorated, readyto-serve food trays for a hasslefree experience,” says Smriti. To save us from the arduous task of glancing through an expansive menu for tasting, Smriti suggested their best sellers.

Sweet potato with pea and Basil hummus

For starters, we tasted their innovative Sweet potato with pea and Basil hummus. Bite-sized pieces of char-grilled sweet potatoes topped with hummus is a great choice for the calorie concious. Next up, the Orange avocado blueberry salad was fresh and the fruits in the salad added to its freshness. A bed of mixed greens (iceberg lettuce, arugula and Lollo rossa) topped with orange slices, avocado, blueberries, cucumbers and onions, and liberally sprinkled with feta cheese and chia seeds, this highly recommended salad comes with a balsamic honey dressing.

Japanese Poke Bowl

The mains had us floored with the newly launched Burrata linguine, which had al dente, well-seasoned linguine, served with beans and bell peppers cooked in an onion-tomato gravy, charred zucchini and the star of the show, burrata cheese. The bean gravy complemented the creamy burrata cheese so well that we slurped it up without much thinking. We also relished the Ravioli spinach ricotta cooked in an Arrabiata sauce. While the homemade ravioli, stuffed with a spinach ricotta mixture, were absolutely spot on, the sauce felt a little too tangy for our palate.

Ferrero Rocher Mousse

We finished off the elaborate meal with spoonfuls of Ferrero Rocher mousse. The not-so-sweet chocolate mousse, had our favourite Nutella and hazelnut bits, topped with a Ferrero Rocher — just perfect to end the session.

Meal for four: Rs 600