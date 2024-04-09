The Serra Café in Salt Lake has a scrumptious buffet for Poila Baisakh

For the mains, we tasted Bell Pepper Basanti Pulao with Chhanar Rezala, Dhakai Pora Mangsho and Kacha Lonka Murgi. The pulao with bell peppers was a fresh take and the chicken was flavourful. The robustly spiced mutton had a fall-off-the-bone texture, and you can also pair it with Cheese Kachori. But, the star of the show was the Chhanar rezala. We never knew that the humble cottage cheese could be turned into something so delicious. The melt-in-mouth chhena tikkis were shallow-fried and dunked in the lightly-spiced yet rich curd and cardamom infused gravy. If not for anything else, we are definitely returning to this place for this item.