Kolkata eateries whip up Independence Day specials

If you want to take a break from your kitchens, then check out what the city eateries have to offer you on the occasion of Independence Day. From gourmet and fine diners to casual brunches, keep this list handy for your culinary cravings on August 15.
Savour the specially curated meal at the Taj Bengal, Kolkata. Cal 27 brings to you a the Independence Day brunch where you can savour dishes like Kuttu Paratha with chicken mappas, Andhra Style Prawn Curry, Missal Pav, Luchi-Cholar Dal, Kosha Mangsho and more.
12:30 pm – 3:15 pm
Rs 2,500 onwards
The expert team of chefs at Mynt, Vivanta Kolkata has come up with a delicious Independence Day lunch comprising chaat from Victoria Memorial, Amritsari chole, Murshidabadi Dum Biryani, Awashi Dum Ka Murgh, Tri Colour Sandesh and more.
12:30 pm – 3 pm
Rs 1,200 per person (AI)
Head over to Shamiana at Taj City Centre New Town to enjoy a special brunch for Independence Day. Choose from a variety of fares at the table and enjoy with your loved ones.
12:30 pm – 3:15 pm
Rs 2,500 + onwards per person
Indulge in a culinary delight at Veneto Bar & Kitchen where you will find the colours of the day fused together with the deliciousness of Italian food. Check out the Tiranga Ravioli, Arancini, which is a rice and cheese ball, as specials for the day. While there, you cannot miss out on the signature Tiramisu.
11 am – 11 pm
Rs 1,200+ (approx. for two)
If you are making use of the holiday to catch up with old friends and are in the mood for some quick bites, then head over to Warehouse Café and relish their Sriracha Chicken Dumplings. These meatballs wrapped in tricolor perfection accompanied by a tango chilli and chilli vinegar dip is sure to woo you over.
Noon – 11:30 pm
Rs 1,200+ (approx.) for two
If you have a sweet tooth, then check out the Independence Day Special Éclair with hazelnut praline in tri-colours at Olterra. That apart you would also be greeted by other specialties like pasta and stuffed paneer tikka with a delectable spicy onion salad.
Noon onwards
Rs 1,200+ (approx.) for two
Visit That Place Bowl & Bar to celebrate the special day with their culinary offerings like tri-colour cheesy burnt garlic dumpling, paneer tikka, and refreshing drinks like Saffron Apple Punch, Botanical Bliss and Freedom Fighter.
Rs 1,500+ (approx.) for two
This newly opened eatery is already winning hearts in the city. If you are wondering what to expect this Independence Day then here’s a glimpse. From vada pavs to South Indian fusion like tricolor idli, cheese chilli pavs, mushroom pavs to ending on a sweet tutti frutti, the menu sure is exciting.
Rs 700+ (approx.) for two
Elevate your celebrations with some exciting features on the menu of the fine diner LMNO_Q. From Kutti Laal Mirch Paneer Tikka to Subz Seekh Mexicana, Murgh Tikka Azadi, Gochugary Cucumber Bao and more, await you this Independence Day.
Noon to midnight
Rs. 1,200 + (approx.) for two
Head over to Moti Mahal Delux with your friends and family for a delectable treat. Dig into the Tiranga Kebab Platter or a sumptuous combo with Paneer Kali Mirch, Dum aloo Punjabi and Tri Coloured Buttered Naan.
Noon – 11 pm
Rs 399 onwards
Stay in the comfort of your homes and order in a handsome gourmet meal from Homely Zest. Check out Spinach Pancakes with Mushroom Sauce, Matar Cheese Kebabs, Cheese and Spinach Roulade, Paniyaram and Rasam Shots, Gajar Halwa shots and Saffron Pistachio Kulfi among some of the fine meals on the menu.
10 am – 10 pm
Rs 1,200+ (approx.) for two
If you want to taste the best of gourmet then head over to Novotel Kolkata: Hotel and Residencies for a curated lunch and dinner. Savour the bold and spicy flavours of Kung Pao Chicken or the Special Salad Bar and Sushi offerings. Choose from a variety of flavours and cuisines and enjoy the day.
12:30 pm – 3 pm / 7 pm - 11 pm
Rs 1,999+ per head
Check out Paprika Gourmet’s specially curated menu comprising Handvo, freshly made burgers, Rasmalai Disc, Laddoos, Paneer tikka, Ice Cream Sandwiches and more.
9 am – 7 pm
Rs 70 onwards
Spend your day amongst friends and family with good food and live music all around. Check out mouth watering dishes like Double Decker Cheeseburger, Kasundi Bhetki fish, Cuban sliders, Spicy chicken Drumstick, and more. These can be paired with signature mocktails and cocktails from the house.
Noon to midnight
Rs 2,500+ (approx.) for two.
Craving for an Asian fare then check out Ambrosia’s Independence Day menu with is a subtle fusion of Asian and Indian! Up for grabs are Oriental bundles with peanut sauce, Dim sum with Malaysian curry, Rice cakes with avocado and tofu, deconstructed sushi bowl, Vada Pav Bao and much more.
11 am – 7 pm
Rs 95 per piece onwards