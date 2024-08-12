Kolkata eateries whip up Independence Day specials

If you are making use of the holiday to catch up with old friends and are in the mood for some quick bites, then head over to Warehouse Café and relish their Sriracha Chicken Dumplings. These meatballs wrapped in tricolor perfection accompanied by a tango chilli and chilli vinegar dip is sure to woo you over.

Noon – 11:30 pm

Rs 1,200+ (approx.) for two