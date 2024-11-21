This Newtown café brings authentic flavours from the home kitchens of South Korea

Settling with a cup of Korean ginseng tea, paired with madeleine, filled us with an instant energy before we moved on to our next dishes. We kickstarted our gustatory trail with Crab stick gimbab, a Korean dish similar to Japanese sushi. The gimbab had a stuffing of sticky rice, crabstick, spinach, julienned carrot, papaya and banana stem, strips of egg seasoned with sesame oil and rolled in gim or seaweed. The very light texture of the dish made it easier on our palate and we paired it with glasses of icy cold date ade and pomegranate ade.