This café in Kolkata is all set to detox you before the winter rush

Looking to detox yourself in between a loaded festive season and the upcoming wedding and winter celebrations? Then check out the new detox menu at Café Sunshine. Curated by founder of the café, Sudakshina Mukherjee, the menu includes a range of interesting culinary presentations including detox water, turmeric latte, Avocado bruschetta, detox pinwheel and more. The ingredients used in the menu are seasonal, fresh and help to return all the nutrients back to the body. The dishes are tasty, innovative and healthy, enabling you to dive into them guilt–free.

Location: 23/31, Gariahat Road, Golpark,

Available throughout winter months

Price for two (approx.): Rs 600+

