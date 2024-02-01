Chef Matthew Starling brings modern European fare to The Oberoi Grand Kolkata

Experience a unique culinary collaboration at The Oberoi Grand Kolkata’s all-day diner threesixtythree⁰ orchestrated by Chef Matthew Starling from The Globe at Al Faisaliah Hotel by Mandarin Oriental, Riyadh. The Australian chef will rustle up some unique and modern Eurpean numbers to give the city gourmands a memorable gustatory experience.

Born and raised in Perth, Western Australia, Chef Matthew Starling started his culinary journey at the age of 15 and trained under the award winning Michelin starred British Chef, Simon Rogan.

The Chef de Cuisine will present some exciting flavours of modern European cuisine that includes Roast Chicken, Lamb loin, Scottish salmon besides some vegetarian delights like Celeriac Canneloni, and Roasted Potimarron.

“India for me is a place steeped in cultural history and I am very much looking forward to experiencing it while also expressing my passion for cooking during my time in the country. Truly excited to bring my innovation to threesixtythree⁰,” says Chef Matthew.



The special menu curated by Chef Matthew Starling will be available at threesixtythree⁰ for lunch and dinner from February 2-4.

Buffet lunch is priced at Rs 2500+ per person. Dinner would be a la carte. Approximate meal price for two guests: Rs 4,000+