Indulge gives you a look at the happening vibes inside Park Street Social 

What to look out for when you visit Park Street Social

There's one more lit and happening spot added to the city’s bustling food zone on Park Street. Plonked right at the corner when you turn to Russell Street from Park Street, Social is an extravagantly spacious den with three floors full of Bengali nostalgia coupled with an array of Indian and continental cuisine.

We joined the gang for a sumptuous lunch and began with The Pink Pound — a minty cocktail with fresh grapefruit juice, rosewater, and tequila gold. We had the drink with Achmed’s Mezze Platter of falafel, hummus, baba ganoush, tabbloush, cheese awesamosas, and pita bao. The shareable platter had the softest baos with crispy falafel and cheese oozing samosas. The sour pickle definitely called for a taste-breaker before moving on to the next.

Next to arrive was a platter of garlicky- butter-brushed, non-spicy, and tender Butter Garlic Pepper prawns that was devoured in no time along with a tarty Spiced Guava mocktail. The Aslam Butter Tikka is a must-try for kebab lovers. Accompanied by garlic bread and game-changer mint chutney, it was tender to the core.

For the mains, we indulged ourselves in the Dhaba-style Cooker Meat which was served in a pressure cooker. The dramatic presentations made the dish all the more desirable and we would surely come back for the soft mutton pieces served with hot tandoori roti and a side of fresh salad.

To end the meal on a sweet note, the Sticky toffee pudding is a great choice. The warm caramelised pudding with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, and nuts was the best conclusion we could have asked for.

Park Street Social by Riyaaz Amlani is a part of the renowned chain that has won hearts across the country. Looking east, it is the first venture and a place to pick for breakfast, brunches, lunches, snacks, dinner, music dates, and more.



9 am to 12:30 am

Price for two (approx.): 1700+

Photo: Pritam Sarkar