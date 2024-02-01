Take your pick at the Biryani and Kebab Festival
Hosted by The Biryani Canteen the festival runs till February 10
Subhadrika Sen Published : 01st February 2024 01:09 PM | Published : | 01st February 2024 01:09 PM
Check out the Raan Biryani, Moti biryani, Tandoori Prawn, Paneer Noorani Kebab and the exotic Squid Dry Roast among many other dishes at the Biryani and Kebab Festival running at The Biryani Canteen till February 10. Taste the wholesome goodness of myriad flavours at this festival which can be availed through dine-in or takeaway. So, get your gang of Biryani lovers ready and head over today!
What: The Biryani and Kebab Festival
Where: The Biryani Canteen
When: till February 10, 2024
Time: 11 am – 2 am
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1000+