Take your pick at the Biryani and Kebab Festival 

Check out the Raan Biryani, Moti biryani, Tandoori Prawn, Paneer Noorani Kebab and the exotic Squid Dry Roast among many other dishes at the Biryani and Kebab Festival running at The Biryani Canteen till February 10. Taste the wholesome goodness of myriad flavours at this festival which can be availed through dine-in or takeaway. So, get your gang of Biryani lovers ready and head over today!

What: The Biryani and Kebab Festival

Where: The Biryani Canteen

When: till February 10, 2024

Time: 11 am – 2 am

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1000+