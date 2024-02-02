Aminia brings flavours of winter on the plate

As winter is on the verge of bidding adieu, savour the last of the seasonal flavours at Aminia which offers flavours seeped in Mughlai and Awadhi cuisines. Take your pick from the slow-cooked and meaty Nalli Mehari with Taftan (available only at the Rajarhat outlet), or the sweet Gajar Ka Halwa along with the Aminia Special Pudding. The menu also comprises Gost Sagwala, Lucknowi Biryani, Chicken Khada Masala and more.

Where: Aminia outlets

Time: noon to midnight