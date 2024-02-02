That Place Bowl & Bar serves delectable food

If you never tire of bowling, and looking for a space to bowl while enjoying a delectable meal, the newly opened joint That Place Bowl & Bar on Shakespeare Sarani is a good bet.

This expansive 10,000-square-feet venue is an immersive adventure in itself. As we entered we were greeted by a gigantic bowling ball sculpture replete with an astronaut cheerfully holding bowling pins, past which lay the sprawling bowling alley, right ahead of the dining area. The private dining section showcases vivid artworks depicting a bowling alley, with geometric patterns on the floors and the walls

adding an air of elegance to the playful ambience.

Interiors

Co-owned by Rahul Khanna, Hardeep Singh & Gunjan Modi, the place has an eclectic menu designed by Chef Suman Chakraborty, the culinary director & cluster manager of the property. The Spicy Avocado Cream Cheese roll bowled us over with its freshness, crunch and flavours and the same was true for Spicy Tuna Maki Roll. The dumplings served there are worth a try too and you can go for either the smooth Carrot and cream cheese one, or the delicious Prawns and scallion har gow.

Roll Out

The small plates section had options galore and we dug into some Asian green pepper chicken that was akin to the ever popular Green chilli chicken in taste. You can pair the soft chicken pieces with one of their craft cocktails, Baby Split, made with blue tea-infused gin, elderflower, lemon juice, purple glitter and topped with blue tea kombucha. We also loved the juicy and differently spiced Havenaro chilli prawns.

Carrot and cream cheese dumpling

The Pizza with Goat’s cheese was supremely tasty with toppings like sundried tomatoes, pesto, pine nuts and crumbled goat cheese adding to the flavour. Nothing could be a better end to a winter gastronomic trail than a glass of spiced rum based cocktail, Roll Out, stirred with ginger lemon kombucha with notes of vanilla and cinnamon. And we loved every sip of it.

Havenaro chilli prawns

Price for two: Rs 1,200+

Pictures by Anindya Saha