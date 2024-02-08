Celebrate Valentine's Day with these unique culinary offerings 

Whether you are single or happily settled with the love of your life, celebrating Valentine’s Day has become a global annual ritual. This hallmark holiday, we give you leads of exquisite limited-edition food and beverage experiences across the city’s finest diners to celebrate the day in style.

Celebrating love



Soak in Japanese and Pan-Asian flavours at taki taki as they celebrate the Lunar Love affair. their five-course meals meticulously designed by an expert chef consist of soups like Sour Broth and Seafood tang; salads like Plum oriental and Korean Sangchu; Cheung Fun and Xiaolong Bao as appetisers; Hunan Style Wok Fry or Singaporean Vermicelli Noodles with wine for the mains; and Matcha Lava cake or the Lunar Lucky Plate desserts.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 3,500 (AI)

On till February 14 (Monday closed)

Burmese Delights



Prefer vegetarian? Make your reservation right away at Burma Burma for its innovative recipes and fusion flavours. the restaurant has a hearty presentation of meals for brunch, lunch, or dinner. From

Samuza hincho, a samosa soup, to Brown onion and roasted Chilli Steamed Buns, the menu takes care of varied palates and flavour preferences. take your pick from various drinks (non-alcoholic) like Scarlet, Lemon and Lime, SmokedGuava, and more, and end the affair on a sweet note with Coconut Panna Cotta and Sago, or caramelised chocolate and cheese ice cream.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1,800 +

On February 14

Don’t dessert me



If you love to stay back at home and binge-watch mushy tales over sweet treats, then let Paprika Gourmet be your company for all things sweet. Choose from an exclusive range of gourmet desserts, such as Cakesicles, luxurious chocolate torte, Sandwich Cookies, Cherry Mousse heart Petit Gâteau, and Macarons, that will melt in your mouth and make you crave more.

Price per piece (approx.): Rs 60 + onwards.

Duration: 9 am to 7 pm till February 14

Prolific Pinks



Enter the pink paradise at Kolkata’s pink-themed café, Pinkk Sugars. What better place than here to attempt a first date on Valentine’s Day? Impress your special one with live music and candle-light set-ups along with a range of delicacies for those with a sweet tooth. Check out the Valentine Bento Cake, which marks this year’s speciality along with the regulars like cupcakes, macarons, and iced cookies.



Price for two (approx.): Rs 1,400 +

On till February 14

Cakes, Flowers and Chocolates!



Looking to do a traditional Valentine’s Day set-up with cakes, flowers, and chocolates? Look no further as Butterfingers by Preetanjali is here to elevate your romantic experiences through a range of homemade cakes. you may opt for a complete experience with a cake, 40 photos, tags, and notes or the DIy Kit – All you Need is Love and Chocolates comprising vanilla cake hearts, chocolate shortbread cookies, fresh strawberries, and hot chocolate fudge sauce with signature white chocolate mousse. these apart, there are regular cake options ranging from vanilla, pineapple, and orange to spiced chocolate with strawberries, or chocolate whiskey with berries to allure you.



Price: Rs 1,500 + onwards

Duration: 10 am to 7 pm on February 14

Love Notes



Italian fine diner Sorano’s Valentine’s Day special menu, that’s amore, has Saffron tagliatelle with Chicken ragout, roast Duck & Wine, Strawberry and Chocolate tiramisu and more along with some of the classiest choices in cocktails. What’s more — every couple will be given a Note of Love postcard on which they can secretly pour out their feelings at the beginning of the evening, with its contents being made known later.



Price for two (approx.): Rs 2,200+

On from February 12-16

Romancing nostalgia



If you love spending an evening with good food and music, then head over to trincas on Park Street and revel in iconic nostalgia. Immerse yourself in a specially curated menu where each dish consists of memories and stories. top them up with their exclusive range of desserts including White Forest Cake, Banoffee Pie, Devil’s Chocolate Cake, and more.



Price for two (approx.): Rs 450+

On till February 14

Musical Nights



Get the perfect music and food ambience at the Drunken teddy to celebrate your Valentine’s week with the love of your life. With the soulful tunes of Laqshay Kapoor serenading you, dig into their specially crafted heart-shaped pizza, a Slice for the Queen. Pair the pizza with refreshing drinks like roman’s Day or Love Potion. For the ones with a sweet tooth, the Pinata dessert is a perfect ending.



Price for two (approx.): Rs 1,500+

On till February 16