Hop on to a Mexican culinary trail at Mehico 

A culinary trip to Mexico last year led co-owners Saket Agarwal and Nivedita Agarwal to come up with Mehico in Kolkata, a one-of- its-kind Mexican diner in the heart of the city. Indulge recently visited this vibrant spot for lunch and was mighty impressed by the experience.

The gourmet affair kickstarted with Old Days, a breezy cocktail with minty notes. We paired it with Baby cocktail, an interestingly done seafood cocktail with prawns and squid in an avocado and olive cocktail base.

Aguachile Verde Con Camaron

The Aguachile Verde Con Camaron was an interesting hot watery preparation with avocado, radish, and olives fired up with chilli water. To cool our burning palate, we ordered a plate of Truffled Queso Fundido Con Hongos, a mixed-cheese fondue served with plain Doritos. The cheesy savoury flavour is a treat for cheese lovers with the generous layer of truffle oil giving it that extra kick. The Burrata, Avocado, and pineapple Tostada matched the blandness of the avocado with the sweet and tangy bits of pineapple well and the crunchy Tostada makes for a great snack.

Mutton Birria Taco



Red meat fans can blindly go for Mutton Birria Taco accompanied with diced salad and for all the taco lovers out there, do not miss out on the range of dishes like Pollo Pastor Tacos and Baja Style Fish Taco among others.

Blueberry & Cajeta Flan



We wrapped up the course with three toothsome desserts. While the Churros & Champurrado are a common sight in Mexican cuisine, Mehico served it with chocolate ice cream along with the regular molten chocolate. It’s a sin to give the soft and spongy Rose & pistachio Tres Leches a miss. The nutty flavour of the pistachio went well with the sweetness of the rose. The Blueberry & Cajeta Flan was a refreshing version of the caramelised pudding.



Our take: Mehico skilfully blends tasty food, Instagrammable vibes, and high energy to offer its patrons an experience they will remember for a while