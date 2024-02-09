Valentine's Day: Here's how you can have an experiential celebration!

Book a private yacht on the Hoogly river, opt for a date under the skies, pair it with food, music and lots of heart-to-heart conversations and you have the best plan for V-Day. Here are five such couple experiences that you should not give a miss, this Valentine’s Day.

Novotel Kolkata-Hotel & Residences

Starkissed love

How does it feel to track the constellations and stars under the clear skies with your special someone? If you are game, check out this intimate arrangement by Novotel Kolkata- Hotel & Residencies, for their Valentine’s Day special celebrations. Enjoy cherished conversations and star-gazing over an exclusive six- course meal curated by executive chef Vikram Jaiswal while a private butler takes care of you during your visit. Price on request.

Caption

Tag your fur babies along!

Cup ebong at Hindustan Park offers the most unique experience for couples to spread love and cheer this Valentine’s Day. Not only can they immerse themselves in live music, but also take their pick from some of the choicest meals over a quiet candlelight course. The candle-light arrangement is available on reservation and walk-in, both. What’s more, pet lovers can bring their furry friends along with them or engage with the in-house puppies, who are also up for adoption. On the meal front, do not forget to check out signature items like Hot chocolate, Chicken Roulade, meat platter and more. Price for 2: Rs 1,000+

The Dolce Vita

A romantic sundowner

Experience the most stunning sundowner on the Hooghly River as The Barge Company presents a Valentine’s Day special launch, The Dolce Vita — a speedboat shaped like a yacht. Book it for an hour, or opt for 2-3 hour packages for Valentine’s week, paired with a sunset basket consisting of a picnic hamper, sandwiches, muffins, a mix of savoury sweet items, and hot beverages. One can also choose to add glasses of sparkling wine. Gift your favourite person an evening like this and they will cherish it for years to come! Price on request.

Vedic Village Spa Resort

Rendezvous by the pool

With winters dwindling already, poolside dating is back on the favourite list. Celebrate love by the poolside over a cosy lunch or dinner at Vedic Village Spa Resort, which offers an enchanting rendezvous of culinary delights and tranquil waters. Savour delectable dishes amid a picturesque setting, creating unforgettable moments with your special one. The experience would include a glass of house wine, Barman’s special cocktails, or mocktails for the couple. The food menu will include Amuse Bouche like Devilled strawberries, gooseberries, Olive and cheese turnovers; veg and non-veg appetisers on the table, sensational salads, delectable sliders, waffles, and signature dishes from Asian, Italian and Indian cuisines, paired with an indulgent dessert menu. Price: Rs 2,999+

The Black Cat

Love notes

Music always sets the mood for a great evening and when you can experience it in a fabulously romantic setting with a bird’s eye view of the fleeting cars in Park Street, it just makes things even better. At The Black Cat’s Valentine‘s Day special evening, Rumaniyat, the perfect blend of music, delectable meals and heady concoctions, makes it even more indulgent. Rumaniyat will see the Sufi band Qurbat gifting an enchanting eve. Let your taste buds tickle and hearts dance with joy as you savour the special menu that boasts of delights like Honey chilli lotus stem, Spaghetti Aglio Olio Peperoncino, Truffle Ai Funghi Risotto, Mountain Melon Salad, and Crispy Mushroom Bao. Elevate your experience with crafted concoctions like the Picante 2.0, Street Of Lust, among others. Price for 2: Rs 2,500+