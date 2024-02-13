Celebrate love with a delightful meal at ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar

Valentine’s Day at ITC Hotels Kolkata is infused with special moments for you and your loved ones and their signature restaurants are ready to greet you with special tasting menus and beverage pairings. Indulge in the luxurious offering at Tea Pavilions, ITC Sonar complimented by signature cuisines from Pan Asian and Peshawri. Enjoy an intimate evening with your loved ones among the water lilies at the Tea Pavilion. Order a bespoke 4-course meal with a bottle of bubbly. You can choose your menu from 2 of our outlets, Peshawri and Pan Asian, a delectable offering of our signature East-Asian cuisine and Robust Flavours of the North-West Frontier. A dedicated butler will be exclusively at your service, dedicated and discreet. Decorated with flowers and candles in keeping with the occasion, taking into consideration any colour scheme or décor requirements you may have in mind.

On the food front, get a taste of local, Indian and international delicacies at the Grand Market Pavilion. This restaurant takes its inspiration from the iconic New Market or Hogg Market of Kolkata, once a treasury of produce for the country. Keeping pace with international trends, the Grand Market Pavilion serves an immersive culinary experience, creating the ambience of a gourmet food district. It is a vibrant, bustling showcase of the finest in local, Indian and global fare.

Mishti Doi Baked Cheesecake-thyme maple raspberries, amaranth schnapps

A selection of local delicacies, unexplored cuisines from the North-Eastern part of India, dishes from the kitchens of India and our signature kebaberie create a one of a kind serendipity. Feast your senses of sight, smell and taste at the dessert studio, an experience like no other. Savour this experience with your loved ones with a scrumptious buffet that fills your heart and soul.

Ottimo, the pioneering Italian restaurant at ITC Royal Bengal offers the experience of years of culinary mastery firmly rooted in the traditions and culture of Italian soil with the touch of the unexpected and a delightful spark of innovation. Modern and classical Italian cuisines find their way to your table in renditions that echo the true flavours of an Italian heart to bring you an authentic experience.

Breathtaking in its visuals, taste and texture each dish at Avartana pushes the boundaries of haute cuisine with contemporary expressions of Southern classics.

Sous Vide Paanch Phoron Pork

Experience the rich tapestry of Pan Asian’s award-winning East Asian repertoire of culinary traditions with your loved one.

Enjoy Valentine’s evening with sumptuous food and premium beverages with romantic music to serenade your soul. Gaze down on Kolkata’s skyline & watch the twilight fall, as you indulge in after-hours revelry at the elegant rooftop bar, Skypoint, offering an immersive experience through panoramic views, delightful décor & one of a kind beverage & gourmet offerings. The perfect place to spend a special day with your loved ones.

The Brass Room, ITC Royal Bengal, the pulsating bar captures Kolkata’s acclaimed passion for jazz, blues and rock & roll. Enjoy unlimited select food & beverages for 120 minutes with live entertainment.

Forever February becomes all more romantic with a special bespoke 4 course dinner. In the gentle glow of candlelight, enjoy the magic of the evening on the enchanting balconies of ITC Royal Bengal.

Chocolate mousse - ruby peach paté, caramelized cocoa crisps

Revel in the joy of relationships and renewed hope with ITC Sonar & ITC Royal Bengal. Enjoy the exquisite taste of the Valentine’s Day Collection by Nutmeg – The Gourmet Shop that honours beautiful stories of love, appreciation and gratitude. Celebrate your loved ones with our special collection of caringly selected and mindfully prepared confections – Cerise, Amore, Chocolate Truffle Cake, Box of Appreciation, Box of Gratitude, Box of Love. Also indulge in the sweet symphony of love with our handcrafted delights – Fruit and Pistachio Cream Trifle, Tiramisu with Coffee and Cocoa, Chocolate Mousse Cake with Almond Praline and celebrate love in a truly delicious way.

For table reservations and more information, please call 033 44464646.

