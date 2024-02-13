Check out what Kolkata eateries offer you this Valentine’s Day

Planning your day tomorrow? Let Indulge be your guide to city eateries that would make your day special. From kebabs to couple combos, there’s something for everyone as they celebrate love.

Calcutta Bistro

Calcutta Bistro, at its all-new Chinar Park outlet, is all set to offer its patrons a delightful experience, this Valentine’s Day. With the multifaceted menu spanning over Continental, Indian, Chinese, and Tandoor cuisines, get ready to satiate your taste buds with some scrumptious meals and a special menu featuring both vegetarian and non-vegetarian combos, priced at Rs. 1200/- and Rs. 1500/- per couple, respectively.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200 (Veg) and Rs 1500 (Non-Veg)

Raize The Bar

The Valentine’s Week special menu features both vegetarian and non-vegetarian combos, priced just at Rs. 999/- per couple. With great music to buoy up the celebratory mood, the special menu featuring a plethora of delectable items from soup, starters to desserts, is sure to make your day amazing. To add to the spark, one gets to enjoy their first shot at just 99/-.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 999 per combo per couple

TBL

This Valentine’s Day, TBL offers complimentary cocktails and dessert in Lounge. With V-day décor, a photo booth to capture your priceless memories and chef’s special meals like Anglo Mutton Cutlet, Babycorn Tai Pan, Prawn cocktail, Thai Curry, and more, and live DJ, be prepared to spend an unforgettable day.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1400

Traffic Gastropub

Elevate your romantic celebration with an array of delectable dishes and handcrafted cocktails that promise to make your date truly special at Traffic Gastropub. Check out dishes like Corny Love, Passionate Paneer or Chicken Love-bites and special hand-made cocktails like Token of Love, Love Story Mandate, Broken Peach and more.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1500

NX Lounge

Celebrate ‘It's 100% Love’ at NX Lounge from 5 pm to 11 pm on Valentine’s Day with a seven course dinner menu. Indulge in a culinary journey with starters that captivate from beginning to end. Sip on handcrafted cocktails and refreshing mocktails as you relish delectable chaat. Groove to the beats of a live DJ, spinning your favorite love songs throughout the night. To add a spark, complimentary shots are on the house for the ladies.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 2999

The Broadway Hotel

Get ready to groove to the old-school beats at this retro-themed Gala Prom night with Live DJ. The event includes a couple buffet with special starters and desserts.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1600

Chinoiserie, Taj Bengal

Head over to relish a four-course curated menu over a glass of sparkling wine for dinner amidst grandeur and lavishness.

Price for two (approx.):8500+

The Lakeview, Taj Taalkutir Kolkata

Hop on to an exclusive dining experience at the Lakeside with a perfect view to express your love. Have a peaceful dinner over a six-course curated menu with champagne and sparkling wine.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 24000+

Riyasat-e-Hind

Enjoy a five course meal at Riyasat-e-hind comprising chef special’s items.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 2000

The Southern embrace



Embracing the spirit of the occasion, the Valentine's Day menu at Tamarind features an array of delectable dishes crafted with precision and passion by the restaurant’s culinary experts. From savoury appetisers to sumptuous main courses and decadent desserts, each dish is meticulously curated to evoke feelings of warmth and affection. Both the vegetarian and non-vegetarian special menus offer a variety of delicious dishes,like a welcome drink, Alisa soup, starters like Dakshini Yera, Navratan Seekh Kebab and more, Stew, Dal, kashmiri Pular, Appam for the mains, Nolen gur ice cream, baked chocolate ice cream and much more.



Price for 2: Rs 1200+ (veg), Rs 1450+ (non-veg)

A starry night



Enjoy a grand dinner buffet, grill by the pool and live counters at The Oberoi Grand poolside. Celebrate the day of love with the special one in your life under the star with the choicest selections of the season. Or indulge in a hearty A-la carte meal at Baan Thai with authentic Thai delicacies specially curated by Thai Chef Klae Somsuay.

Price for 2: Rs 5000 for dinner buffet

Quirk meals



Canteen Pub & Grub, renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and global cuisine, is delighted to introduce a special Valentine's menu, curated to elevate your dining experience this season of love. Delight your taste buds with our curated dishes like Pesto Passion Pizza, 90’s Romance Platter, Aloo Ki Adayein, Patni ki Pyaar Bhari Paneer, Chupa Hua Pyaar, cocktails like Fire in the Hole, Violets r blue, Berried Vodka Sour and a lot more.



Price for 2: Rs 1900+

Meal hearty & delish



Visit Hotel Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport as they wrap up Valentine's Day with an unforgettable evening for you and your loved ones at Social Kitchen. A Valentines Special Buffet, attractive beverage packages, live music, lucky draws, return gifts and more are in the offing. Beverages like Mohabbat ka Sharbat, Sweetheart, Love Potion, Lovebug & Scarlet Kiss, and dishes like Meri Aashiqui, Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, Mere Liye Tum Kafi Ho and others.

Price on request

A rooftop dinner



Take your love to a wonderful dinner date to Roots, with the most amazing view. Along with their favourite dishes, order in the Valentine’s Day Special Cocktail Ruby Elixir, a rose-infused vodka, with pomegranate and cranberry and the dessert called Impress Your Date. A platter of sweets that includes Chocolate Strawberry, Doughnuts, Velvet Cake, White Chocolate Dip, Jujubes Stick Candy, and Colored Rock chips, will win your hearts for sure.

Price on request.