It’s meal-o-time with Bomb Biryani

If Biryani is your call and you have already tasted the spicy Tawa Pulao at Rang De Basanti Dhaba, then you might just choose to order a plateful from Zing Restaurant’s recent venture, Bomb Biryani. Bomb Biryani, a delivery-only brand, focuses on Tawa Biryani, inspired by Bombay’s Tawa Pulao. The tawa biryani is a departure from the traditional biryanis one might be familiar with. It is for a generation on the move, offering exaggerated flavours for those seeking a blast of taste and not subtlety.

Paneer Tikka Tawa Biryani

A flavour-packed meal, with rich hints of onion, garlic, tomatoes, coriander, along with other spices, we would suggest you to expect something like a spicy, cosy one-pot meal rather than a biryani. Moreover, this brand brings a lot more vegetarian options than usually found in biryani like Paneer Tawa Biryani, Spicy Chana Tawa Biryani, Soya Chaap Tawa Biryani, Corn & Matar Tawa Biryani and a few more. Non-vegetarians can dig into Bhuna Murgh Tawa Biryani, Butter Chicken Tawa Biryani, Mutton Moti Tawa Biryani, Spicy Jhinga Tawa Biryani and a lot more.

Chicken Tikka Rumali Roll

If you are not a Biryani person, you can also try their kebabs, rumali rolls, dum biryani, and desserts like phirni or rose kheer.

Phirni

Price for 2: Rs 600+

