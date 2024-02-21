Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport celebrates seventh anniversary with culinary extravaganza
The curated buffet boasts of flavours from seven Indian States
Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport has started its gala seventh year celebrations at the venue. Jump into the celebrations through a culinary extravaganza ‘Thank You Kolkata’, a buffet which highlights major flavours from seven States of India.
Curated by executive chef Sabyasachi Nag, the buffet comprises Udta Punjab, Kharode Da Shorba, a goat-leg, herbs and mustard broth; Go Go Goa, Bangra Balchao, a spicy and tangy marinated Maceral fish; Kashmir, Shufta Kanaguchhi, a concoction of dry fruits, morel mushrooms, cottage cheese and desi ghee; Jai Banglar Joi , ‘ Jomidar Barir Piyazer Payesh, creamy kheer with green cardamom, ghee and shallots; Aapni Gujarat Che ‘Undiyo’, Gujarati mixed vegetables; Padharo Rajasthan, ‘ Chakki Ki Saag’ whole-wheat dumplings in ghee curry; and Dakshini Dishyam, ‘ Koli Kuzambu’ , a Tamil chicken curry seeped in the flavours of South.
What: Thank You Kolkata
Where: Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport
When: till February 24, 2024
Price: Rs 1499 +