Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport celebrates seventh anniversary with culinary extravaganza

Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport has started its gala seventh year celebrations at the venue. Jump into the celebrations through a culinary extravaganza ‘Thank You Kolkata’, a buffet which highlights major flavours from seven States of India.

Curated by executive chef Sabyasachi Nag, the buffet comprises Udta Punjab, Kharode Da Shorba, a goat-leg, herbs and mustard broth; Go Go Goa, Bangra Balchao, a spicy and tangy marinated Maceral fish; Kashmir, Shufta Kanaguchhi, a concoction of dry fruits, morel mushrooms, cottage cheese and desi ghee; Jai Banglar Joi , ‘ Jomidar Barir Piyazer Payesh, creamy kheer with green cardamom, ghee and shallots; Aapni Gujarat Che ‘Undiyo’, Gujarati mixed vegetables; Padharo Rajasthan, ‘ Chakki Ki Saag’ whole-wheat dumplings in ghee curry; and Dakshini Dishyam, ‘ Koli Kuzambu’ , a Tamil chicken curry seeped in the flavours of South.

What: Thank You Kolkata

Where: Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport

When: till February 24, 2024

Price: Rs 1499 +