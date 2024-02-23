Park Street's The Black Cat has something for everyone!

The name Black Cat immediately conjures up an image of a natty, ritzy and high-nosed diner. But the newly opened eponymous lounge bar at Park Street goes beyond its flashy nomenclature to win you over with its ambience and an eversmiling staff.

Irani Aloo Nazaqat

Be it a family or office lunch or a night out with friends, this place can be a good choice for its lights, music and vibes that chang e from noon to night. Restaurateur Aunindo Bose tells us,“My idea was to create a space that is cool during the day and pulsating at night, much like a black panther”. On a wet chilly evening, as we settled with a glass of Hot Toddy by the balcony, the chef ’s special dishes started arriving at our table.

Crispy mushroom bao

Their menu boasts smaller plates across cuisines and we chose to dig into a comforting bowl of Thai veggie dim sum with yellow curry. The spicy Irani Aloo Nazakat, too, went well with the sweet note of the toddy. The potato cylinders stuffed with mawa, cashew nuts, veggies and cheese were tasty and filling, while the sweet and spicy crispy mushroom patty in pillowy-soft bao buns tasted just right. We would also suggest trying out their zesty Chermoula chicken with sweet chilli dip, if grilled chicken is your go-to meal. The super tender chicken thigh pieces marinated in a blend of aromatic spices, and a whole lot of garlic and lemon, were chargrilled to perfection. The dish pairs well with fruity, fizzy cocktails.

Za’atar Sumac Chicken boat pide pizza

But our favourite among all the dishes served was the Za’atar Sumac Chicken boat pide pizza. The Turkish-style flatbread pizza topped with grilled za’atar sumac spiced chicken strips, bell peppers, tomato bits and cheese had a heavenly flavour when dunked into the runny egg yolk that comes as the topping. We rounded off this elaborate meal with a classic, creamy and decadent Blueberry cheesecake — a near-perfect ending to a wholesome gourmet delight.

Price for 2: Rs 1,900+

Pictures by Anindya Saha