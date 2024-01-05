Check out the new winter menu at Soul-The Sky Lounge

One of the best ways to spend winter is by sipping a warm drink on the rooftop while soaking in the warmth of the setting sun. Soul-The Sky Lounge, tucked away at Little Russel Street, is a winter afternoon escapade, offering all that and more. Their first-ever winter menu got us all excited since it boasts all the classic favourites across the globe.

Ginger Cosmopolitan

Owner Abhishek Dutt shares, “The dishes are classics from a few countries and the drinks arecurated keeping the afternoon sun in mind. Since we are primarily a rooftop lounge and people like chilling during sundowner, the drinks are refreshing and in sync with the season.”

Citrus fizz

As we watched the sunset, sipping on the season-special mocktails like Ginger Cosmopolitan and Citrus Fizz, we were thrilled to start with the Polish fare Sausage Casserole. Cooked in medium heat till a little pink, the sausages, dripped in a sauce of onions, milk, salt and pepper, are baked for 90 minutes till they turn tender. The molten and golden cheese added to the flavour and this dish became one of our personal favourites on the menu.

Sausage Casserole

As we relished the dish, a whole roasted chicken arrived at our table. Marinated with lemon juice, and herbs like rosemary and thyme, and roasted until crispy and deep golden, the chicken was served with potato wedges and veggies on the side. We loved this classic recipe, which is an absolute winter favourite. We also tried their Seafood ravioli and that was a game-changer. The house-made ravioli stuffed with spinach, prawn bits and cheese was tossed in a creamy, tomato sauce and we gorged on the tangy and cheesy goodness.

Seafood Ravioli

Our winter gustatory trail came to a blazing end with a cream apple tart. The tangy apple chunks caramelised to goodness with hints of cinnamon and sandwiched between two crispy biscuits were served with a dollop of vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce. We call that warmth.

Cream apple tart

Price for two: Rs 800+

Available till the first week of February

Pictures by Pritam Sarkar