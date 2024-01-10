Join the Club Verde Lohri Bash on January 13

It’s the time of the year to enjoy the festive spirit of Lohri. Club Verde is all set to organise the Lohri Bash and treat their patrons to a sumptuous meal and give them an unforgettable evening. Dance to the tunes of the Bhangra beats and live music while you enjoy their array of special food consisting of beverages like Jaggery Fruit Punch or Salted Caramel Lassi. There is no Lohri without the quintessential Sarson Ki Saag and Makki Ki Roti along with Rara Gosht, Paneer Tikka, and more. To top it all are desserts like Gajrela, Panjiri, and Makhana ki kheer.

What: Lohri Bash

Where: Club Verde, The Condoville, Budherhat Rd, 2052, Chak Garia, Panchasayar, Upohar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700094

When: 13th January 7:30 PM onwards

Pocket pinch for two: INR 900