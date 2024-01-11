Head over to The Griffin Bar, your newest lounge experience in Kolkata

Make the festive season even more ‘fun’tastic by visiting the Griffin Bar at JW Marriott Kolkata. The newly revamped cocktail bar at the luxe hotel adds to the never-ending list of weekend zones to chill out. Indulge went over to check out the place redone by designer and mixologist Varun Sudhakar, and here’s a guide to must-have drinks and dishes while you are there. the Griffin Bar boasts spacious indoor and outdoor seating areas surrounded by lush green trees and melodious music or live performances.

“Experience your favourite bar bites that include an array of classic Mediterranean, Asian, and Indian cuisines along with exclusive cocktails and mocktails,” says Chef Dirham Haque, director of culinary.

Trio Bruschetta

As we sat soaking up the ambience, we were served The Griffins Kiss, one of the eight premium handcrafted cocktails made with dry rose blooms in gin, bluepea flower, grapefruit juice, and vodka. the plum-coloured drink was sweet with the egg foam adding a distinct note to it. It worked best with the Trio Bruschetta — three differently flavoured bruschetta bread slices with tangy tomato, piquant mushroom, and wholesome avocado toppings.

Mango Mania

The Mango Mania mocktail was a peppy mix of mango, peach, and mint flavours. While the drink had the sweetness of the mango, the fresh mint elevated it to another level. We could not have anything better than the Peshawari Murgh Kebab to go with the regal drink. Mildly spicy to the palate, the kebabs were tender, cooked to the core, and left a spicy after-taste.

Litchi Fizz was another interesting combination of ginger ale, watermelon syrup, litchi flavour, and elderflower. interestingly, it had strong accents of litchi when sipped from the top, and as the drink progressed the watermelon flavour picked up. It was best paired with Kung paan thawt — crispy fried prawns with a spicy mayo dip.

Kung paan thawt



We highly recommend a visit to the Griffin Bar if you are in the mood for some flavourful cocktails and quick bites.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 4,500 onwards. At JW Marriott Hotel, JBS Haldane Avenue.

From 9 am to 3 am

Reservations: 9147332873

Photographs: Anindya Saha