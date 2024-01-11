What to look out for on your visit to Cup eBong?

How does it feel to enter a café that is comfortable, cosy, and spacious enough to visit with your pets? The newly relocated and expanded Cup eBong is the answer! Indulge went over to check out the nook at Hindustan Park, which now offers indoor and outdoor seating, practices sustainability, creates a chilled ambience to enjoy with your gang over cups of tea/coffee, games, music, and a staff mindful of your pets.

Gourmet Hot Chocolate



To warm up our freezing bones we started off lunch with the Gourmet Hot Chocolate — one of the best we had in a while. A thick concoction of cocoa and cinnamon, the hot cuppa was one thing we could come back for. While we sipped this aromatic beverage, owner Amit Halder kept us up-to-date. “We were looking for a centrally located spacious place, which would attract a wider customer base and have extended the menu as well. Over the five years, we have realised that we had fewer vegetarian and snack options. So, we have a few new introductions. We have vegan options in shakes and breakfasts as well.”

Chilli fish with rice bowl



Up next was the chilli fish with rice bowl. A non-spicy bhetki dish in sweet and sour gravy with short-grained rice, and it was a palate freshener. If the word cheesilicious had a face, it would be their Baked exotic vegetables. A piping hot cheesy baking tray full of vegetables like broccoli, bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, onion and tomato, the dish was simple yet filling, especially with the garlic bread accompaniment.

Overloaded Chicken Burger

The next dish came with a disclaimer seeking the attention of all burger lovers. The overloaded chicken burger was a dynamic mix of salami slices, pepperoni, and veggies along with a homemade juicy chicken patty. it was served with French fries and sauce for an extra kick. The burger was nothing short of a monster burger in size and presentation and would definitely be worth trying.

The Chicken Roulade — a juicy chicken dish with a generous amount of cheese, a hint of chilli flakes, crunchy bell peppers, and a handful of smooth mashed potatoes — was a delicious conclusion to the food trail.

Cup eBong offers both quality and quantity and has a hospitable staff equipped to handle pets, making it an experience to cherish.



Meal for two (approx.): Rs 1,000+



On 58E, Hindustan Park.



8 am to 10.30 pm.