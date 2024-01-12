Where to get your Poush Parbon cravings satiated!

It’s the time for the annual ritual for Bengalis to ditch their guilt and dig into the seasonal delicacies of pithey, puli, payesh made with the freshest nolen gur. Poush Parbon, a harvest festival celebrated among Bengalis, similar to a Makar Sankranti or Lohri, calls for making, tasting and celebrating the delicacies made with the newly harvested crops, essentially rice.

Aaheli

Aaheli by Peerless Hotels has an a-la-carte menu that has seasonal fries to gravy items and desserts. You can choose and pick from Bahari morshumi bhaja to Piyajkoli posto, Phulkopi diye bhetki maacher jhol, Palong mangsher bhinno swaad to a whole range of delectable desserts like Kheer er malpua, Bhapa pithe, Roshbhora, Notun gurer rajbhog, and many more.

Available till January 15; 12.30 to 3.30 pm, 7.30 to 10.30 pm

Rs 125 onwards

Hindustan Sweets

One of our favourite destinations for Bengali sweets, Hindustan Sweets is turning 75 this year, and they have geared up for their annual Pithepuli Utsav. What is the most special part of this menu is that they are presenting the long-lost variants of Bengali desserts that are rarely found or talked about…like Ram pithe, Gokul pithe, Ashke pithe, Jhaal pithe, Doodh chitoi, Gur chitoi and Chushir payesh and many more.

Available till January 16

Rs 15 onwards (per piece)

6 Ballygunge Place

The popular Bengali diner is hosting a Pithepuli Parbon serving wintry delicacies like Patishapta, Gokul Pithe, Dab Puli, Ros Bora and Chusi Pithe.

Available till January 14

Stars from 160 onwards

Destination 16

Newly-opened restaurant-cum-pub, Destination 16, is celebrating Poush Parbon for the very first time to promote the culture and true spirits of ethnic blends. They have introduced seven different types of delicacies from diverse food genres including pizzas, desserts, rolls, and much more. One can try Bhapa Fish inNamjim sauce, Chandra kola, Destination’s coconut roll, Jaggery pizza, Nolen baked potato and more.

Available till January 31

Rs 349 onwards