All-day diner threesixtythree⁰ at The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata, unveils new winter menu

The Oberoi Grand Kolkata’s all day diner threesixtythree⁰ just launched their winter menu and it packs quite a delectable punch with some refreshingly new dishes curated by their sous chef Jashan Arora.

Indulge went on a wintry afternoon to check out the same and was bowled over by the gastronomic affair that awaited us. Chef Arora has woven magic with a fine blend of local flavours and international ingredients. The menu is pretty balanced with an equal share of Western and Indian delicacies.

Scottish Salmon

Chef Jashan Arora -- who previously worked with various acclaimed Michelin-starred chefs such as Mathias Suhring from Suhring Restaurant in Germany, Ignacio Solana of Solana Restaurant in Spain, Yves Mattagne of La Villa Lorraine, and Chef Ton from Asia's top-ranked restaurant, Le Du -- excels in crafting culinary masterpieces that impeccably cater to both the Indian and global palates.

Hazelnut Crushed Chicken

“Our new winter menu is a symphony of local flavours harmonizing with international ingredients. Embracing zero waste cooking, each dish is a canvas of textures and flavours – from the initial crunch to the velvety mousse, the vibrant freshness of vegetables, a tantalising aerated effect, and the rich nuttiness pervades the food experience. Every creation is a culinary journey, celebrating the art of utilizing ingredients to their fullest potential,” says Chef Arora.

Nolengur Cheesecake

We kicked off the exquisite affair with heart-warming flavours of Hazelnut crusted chicken made with mushroom fricassee, pommery emulsion, and truffle air. It’s everything and more that your heart might crave for during the cold winter days. We also tasted the very unusual and rare-to-get here Confit Chicken faggottini that the chef very mindfully created with garlic and thyme emulsion and asparagus spears. Those seeking some veggie comfort can delightfully settle for Wasabi malai broccoli char cooked with yogurt and cheese and smeared with wasabi paste.

You can finish off the a la carte affair with their fusion Nolen Gur Cheesecake or the very gorgeous, molten and rich Dark chocolate Bailey's pudding hot off the oven.

The new winter menu is available at threesixtythree⁰ for lunch and dinner.

Meal for two: Rs 4,000+.