 Get set for an Afternoon Tea by Zoom Teaography

How often have you craved to join in the fantastic tea party described in Alice in Wonderland, or the elite afternoon tea elaborated in a Jane Austen novel? Well, look no further as Zoom Teaography brings to Kolkata an Afternoon Tea special menu for the first time. Curated by inter-disciplinary artiste Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee along with the co-founders of the café Shankhadeep Mitra and Rupam Majumder, this never-before-seen platter, perfect for the Indian palate is sure to steal your hearts.

A reminder of the original British afternoon tea, the menu has been intelligently curated with elements drawn from the West. Right from beginning with the Darjeeling Tea to the scone, Fish Croquettes, Finger sandwiches, and cupcake, the food is perfect to be devoured with the chilly nip in the air and catching up over conversations with friends and family as the winter afternoon’s transition to cosy evenings.

The Afternoon Tea will be available at the Zoom Teaography from January 19 to February 19. One can even check for minor customisations according to dietary preferences.

Available between 3 pm to 6 pm

Price for one platter: Rs 400 onwards

Photographs: Pritam Sarkar