Winter special: Try some delicious strawberry dishes by Nutmeg,  ITC Hotels

If it's winter time, there's no way you can ignore the allure of fresh strawberries with cream. And ITC Hotels' Nutmeg menu has some super delectable strawberry inclusions in its menu that you can order from the comfort of your home. As strawberries take centrestage, Nutmeg turns this seasonal bounty into delicious confections.

Nostalgic Swirl

Relish these exquisite strawberry specials by indulging in the exclusive desserts that include the very exquisite Strawberry Crown Royale. We simply loved every soft bite of this strawberries and rose cream entremet. We also had a rolicking time savouring their melt-in-your-mouth Red Rubies & Cream -- a dessert box consisting of marinated strawberries and Chantilly cream trifle. If this doesn't satiate your berry cravings, go all out for Yes to Strawberries.

Red rubies and cream

This very special sweet take has Ruby Rocher glaze, Vanilla glaze, and fresh strawberries. Also, don't let the season end before having a taste of the velvety Nostalgic Swirls made with strawberry, saffron and yuzu mascarpone roulade.

Prices start from Rs 375. Savour these delectable strawberry specials by ordering from the Nutmeg menu on the ITC Hotels App or call ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal.