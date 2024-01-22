Piccadilly Square’s Winter Menu hits all the right notes!

Be it their range of coffees, cremosas, waffles or pizzas, Piccadilly Square’s food made us visit them time and again. And their winter menu is no different. Oh, and did we tell you that it tastes as good as it looks?

You can start your gustatory journey with Strawberry avocado salad, grilled winter veggies, feast on fries from the delish menu or settle with a cheese or chocolate fondue as you settle on a side overlooking the busy Sarat Bose Road.

Gingerbread cremosa

We started our meal with a season’s special Gingerbread cremosa, a creamy coffee-based drink, a speciality of Piccadilly, that has a texture something like a molten ice cream with their in-house ginger spice. We tasted their healthy and tasty Breton Galette next. A perfect choice for those who look for guilt-free food variants, this Galette is a crispy crepe made with buckwheat flour with a stuffing of spinach and pesto sauce, topped with cheese.

Breton galette

We wrapped up our quick meal with a decadent chocolate fondue. Not overly sweet, you can choose four of your favourite dippers from brownie bits, vanilla cake, waffle, banana, strawberry and popcorn. We chose brownies, vanilla cake, waffle bits and strawberries, and we couldn’t expect a better end to our meal.

Chocolate fondue

Till Mid-February

Price for 2: Rs 1200+