Grab the best of flavours at Diner 49 B's buffet menu

Indulge checks out the newly-introduced buffet at Diner 49 B, run by Saptak Manna — a simple spread of continental and Chinese flavours, that would surely win your hearts.

We simply loved the Cream of Sweet Corn soup for its velvety texture broken intermittently by chunky corn kernels. Made to perfection, the soup was a precursor to the upcoming delectable spread. From the four starters — two vegetarian and two non-vegetarian — we tried a mix of both. Freshly steamed momos on a chilled winter afternoon was our first pick. The momo sauce, a mix of tangy and sweet notes made all the difference to the otherwise slightly dry dumplings. Our next pick was the juicy and meaty drums of heaven. The charred and tangy leg piece turned out to be the surprise winner of the course.

While waiting for the mains, we sipped the Diner special shake (not included in the buffet) overloaded with chocolates, biscuits, and a bountiful of fresh cream. The buffet suits working individuals, team lunches, parties; get-together or mega treats to friends without drilling a hole in your pockets. Besides the buffet, there’s an a la carte menu too.



For the mains, we settled for an unusual combo of lemongrass rice and Chicken stroganoff. While the rice had strong notes of lemongrass, it was well balanced with the white sauce of the stroganoff and the savoury mushrooms. We moved on to a plate of Vegetable hakka noodles with chilli oyster chicken. The gravy chicken dish had a spicy tinge and paired well with both rice and noodles.



We topped off lunch with a hot chocolate brownie with walnuts and the brownie was deliciously compact.



Available Mondays to Fridays; 1-4 pm

Price: `499+ per person

Photos: Pritam Sarkar