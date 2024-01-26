Blue Plum serves wholesome, delectable meals

If you are forever in the lookout for a great space to take your furry friends out, add the newly-launched Blue Plum to your list. This simply done building at Salt Lake has a diner, salon, pet creche and a play area, all under the same roof. Indulge visited the multi-cuisine family diner on the ground floor of the building, and was floored by the amazing range of dishes they had on offer.

Interiors

Keeping it chic yet minimal, Prince Jaiswal and Sudhansh Shaw said that as pet parents they felt the lack of pet-friendly spaces around the town. Also, they wanted their food to be the showstopper, which it indeed was. Done in shades of blue and gold, with a rugged asbestos wall adorning one side, the place is dotted with cushion-clad chairs, just perfect to rest your back while relishing a hearty meal.

Smokey Mushrooms

Curated by Chef Bapi Sarkar, each of the dishes in the menu was made with the choicest of ingredients. We started off with Tandoori mango fish tikka that had smoky notes of mangoes elevating the dish. Served with a typical dhaba chutney, this won us over right from the very first bite. Being fans of mushrooms, we could not contain our excitement when served with a plate of smokey buttons stuffed with a pre-cooked mix of cheese, chopped mushroom stems, chipotle chilli, garlic, and regular chilli — all grilled to perfection. We wiped them off with a side of the chef’s special hummus.

Spicy Korean prawns

The Spicy Korean prawn was one of our favourite items there. The whole prawns marinated with a sweet and sour Korean spice mix were chargrilled with a dash of lime, making it a perfect number to relish with fruity mocktails like Baga Beach or Sao Paulo.

Baga Beach

Sao Paulo

The showstopper of the afternoon, Mutton Dak Bungalow, arrived with pesto naan. The fall-off-the-bones pieces of meat dunked in a flavourful spice mix had us craving for more. While in Blue Plum, this one is

a must-try!

Price for 2: Rs 1,200+

Pictures by Anindya Saha