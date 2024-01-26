Get a glimpse of this diner with a turf, Stryck

“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” — who doesn’t know this phrase? If you are anywhere near Salt Lake Sector V, visit the newly-opened Stryck that has a lavish turf, a few arcade games, a music console, and a lot of empty floor space for your kids besides some great food served at the rooftop with a view.

The outside seating

We took a quick walk around the space to get a feel of the space and loved the open-air seating arrangement that makes for a perfect winter sundowner. Grab a seat there or walk into the arcade for a view of the pub and games area. We chose a high table overlooking the sprawling lake. But you can also opt for the seats near goalposts and play a game of football with your friends while waiting for your orders to arrive at the table.

Arihant & Soni

Chef Sumiet

Partners Soni Jain, Arihant Jain and Aditya Mehta wanted to give a new experience to the city. Arihant says, “The clubs, pubs and lounges have been increasing by the day. They may look and feel different but are all the same. So, we thought of bringing something more engaging, fun and casual in terms of activities”. Soni adds, “We could have doubled our seating capacity but it was a conscious decision that people should relax amidst open space, with greens around”.

Brie's Boundary Catch

Concentrating mostly on small plates and nibbles, Chef Sumiet Raghuvansi has curated an interesting menu at this vegetarian diner. A bite into the soft and cheesy Brie’s boundary catch drizzled with masala truffle honey and bits of candied walnuts, was a catch worth celebrating in the stands! The homemade nachos with in-house salsa, guacamole and sour cream had the right amount of crunch and made for a perfect conversation starter. The assorted pav platter,too, caught our attention for the interesting vada pav, mushroom pav, mock meat pav and corn fritter pav. We tried the mock meat pav, which was extremely flavourful.

Homemade nachos

For the mains, their Neapolitan Margherita pizza had our hearts. In the world of thin-crust pizzas, a soft, doughy Neapolitan pizza is pretty hard to find unless you visit an Italian fine diner. Topped with minimal and classic ingredients like tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil and a hint of olive oil, this tasted good.

Bhaji calzone pizza

We rounded off the tasting trail with a plate of Thandai tres leches. The dish had the softest sponge cake drowned in thandai-flavoured milk topped with whipped cream, with notes of kesar.

Thandai tres leches

Price for 2: Rs 1,600+

Pictures by Pritam Sarkar