Relive the British afternoon era at Zoom Teaography

Get transported to the British era with a one-of-a-kind afternoon tea curated by inter-disciplinary artiste Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee, and co-owners Shankhadeep Mitra and Rupam Majumder at Zoom Teaography cafe.



Our journey of nostalgia kickstarted with the classic Darjeeling tea followed by a plate full of scones, finger sandwiches, croquettes, and cupcakes — the familiar dishes we read about in classic British novels. Though the scone with a caramelised under-texture was similar to the British ones, they were not as dry as the original version. Also, one can request for marmalade, jam, or even fresh cream as an accompaniment to the fresh scones.



Chatterjee comments, “The afternoon tea bridges two cultures showcasing their traditions for a new-age society. The entire concept is to celebrate tea. It’s a showcase of afternoon tea tales.” The savoury fish croquette with a crispy coating and melt-in-the- mouth filling of fresh bhekti fish is one dish that had us craving for more. For green crusaders, there are Veg Croquettes as well.



The finger sandwich with shredded chicken bits and mustard sauce had the quintessential Bengali touch in the filling. Not only was the sandwich wholesome but the flavours were subtle. Rupam, who looks after the execution of the culinary aspect of the menu, says, “We wanted to keep the Calcutta feel in the curation.” To end on a sweet note, we finished it off with a handsome bite of plain cupcake, but if you want to go overboard, settle for the chocolate muffin or cookies.

What makes the afternoon tea interesting and unique, is the fact that it has all the items in perfect portions, apt for a fulfilling and yet not heavy, late-afternoon meal with friends and family. the option of customising the plate as per vegetarian preferences makes it all the more attractive.

The best part, however, is that Zoom teaography is a pet-friendly destination and is open to minor customisation on the menu depending on dietary preferences.

To reserve a space for a large group, get in touch a day in advance at 9830280802.

On till February 19, 3-6 pm.

Price: Rs 400 onwards

Photos: Pritam Sarkar