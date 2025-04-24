This fine diner brings the flavours of Morocco to Kolkata

For the first time, JW Marriott Kolkata collaborates with an international chef to host a Moroccan Food Festival, a cuisine, very rarely explored in the city. From exotic homemade breads with Harira soup (Moroccan tomato soup) to authentic Moroccan desserts, the festival offers a comprehensive experience of high-quality, delicious Moroccan food, curated by chef Ahmed Bounaji.
Chef Ahmed shares, “I travelled all the way from Morocco for you to experience the flavour of original and traditional dishes. Moroccan food is all homemade in Tajine (a special earthen pot with a tall, hollow-mouthed cover) with fresh spices. The reason why I chose India to expose the experience of Moroccan food is because of the spices. I found out that 80-90% of spices used in India, are used in Morocco, so I thought why not try all these Moroccan dishes here in India while using the common spices.”
From the roasted flavour of the pepper and tomato salad, Taktouka and the subtle spices of the Moroccan okra salad, to the Zaalouk which particularly stood out due to the smooth texture of the eggplant and tomato, we started off with some authentic Mezzeh—a selection of vibrant salads that completely broke the usual salad stereotypes with their bold, flavour-packed combinations and traditional dips.
Following the salad, we moved on to the appetisers, starting with Maakouda—a Moroccan potato beignet that’s crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and full of flavour, served with a side of tomato ketchup. Alongside it, was the Minced lamb marinated in chermoula, offering a kebab-like texture that was tender yet satisfyingly meaty. We also tried Lamb Brain with garlic and cumin seeds, a rich and delicately spiced dish that melted in the mouth with every bite.
Next, we moved to the main course, which included a tender Lamb Shank Tagine with artichoke heart and baby carrots, a delightful combination of the flavours of both the meat and the veggies. The Couscous with bekti and onion jam was a unique preparation with onions adding a sweet twist. The Chicken Tagine with Taktouka, on the other hand, offered a refreshing, comforting and delightful mix of tender meat and veggies.
For a vegetarian option, we enjoyed Loubia Bayda—a white bean tagine with sun-dried tomatoes and harissa—and a delicious serving of veg couscous, rounding off the meal with hearty and comforting flavours.
Chef Ahmed talks about their desserts, “In our Moroccan cuisine most of our desserts are kind of single piece-one bites and biscottis, which is based on tradition—whenever we finish food we gather with nice cup of Moroccan tea with fresh mint, that’s why our desserts our either semi-dry or dry.”
To round off the meal, we indulged in a selection of traditional Moroccan desserts. There was the iconic Chebakia—which were both crisp and sticky in the best way possible. The Date and chocolate Mhansha, a coiled dessert filled with rich date paste and chocolate. We also nibbled on an assortment of Moroccan Biscotti—each one with its own charm, from delicate crunch to subtle sweetness—bringing the meal to a warm and fragrant close.
Do not miss out on this authentic Moroccan food festival which will continue till April 27, with a special brunch on the last day.
What: Moroccan Food Festival
Where: JW Marriott, Kolkata
When: Till April 27
Timings: Dinner- 7 pm onwards
(Written by Addrita Sinha)