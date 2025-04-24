This fine diner brings the flavours of Morocco to Kolkata

For the first time, JW Marriott Kolkata collaborates with an international chef to host a Moroccan Food Festival, a cuisine, very rarely explored in the city. From exotic homemade breads with Harira soup (Moroccan tomato soup) to authentic Moroccan desserts, the festival offers a comprehensive experience of high-quality, delicious Moroccan food, curated by chef Ahmed Bounaji.

Here’s what we explored through the Moroccan menu

Chef Ahmed shares, “I travelled all the way from Morocco for you to experience the flavour of original and traditional dishes. Moroccan food is all homemade in Tajine (a special earthen pot with a tall, hollow-mouthed cover) with fresh spices. The reason why I chose India to expose the experience of Moroccan food is because of the spices. I found out that 80-90% of spices used in India, are used in Morocco, so I thought why not try all these Moroccan dishes here in India while using the common spices.”

From the roasted flavour of the pepper and tomato salad, Taktouka and the subtle spices of the Moroccan okra salad, to the Zaalouk which particularly stood out due to the smooth texture of the eggplant and tomato, we started off with some authentic Mezzeh—a selection of vibrant salads that completely broke the usual salad stereotypes with their bold, flavour-packed combinations and traditional dips.

Following the salad, we moved on to the appetisers, starting with Maakouda—a Moroccan potato beignet that’s crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and full of flavour, served with a side of tomato ketchup. Alongside it, was the Minced lamb marinated in chermoula, offering a kebab-like texture that was tender yet satisfyingly meaty. We also tried Lamb Brain with garlic and cumin seeds, a rich and delicately spiced dish that melted in the mouth with every bite.