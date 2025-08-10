On its eighth anniversary, this comfy Kolkata café curates a highly affordable adda menu

If you want to gift yourself a quite me-time retiring from the craziness of city life, then here’s the place to visit. Co-founded by Gopal Poddar and Sonali Chakraborty, the Deshaj Store & Café reflects the quietness of Indian ruralscape right in the heart of the city. With a cosy café to chill inside and outdoors and a store which promotes Bengal’s handicrafts, this is a stop that you need to make. With time, the store recently completed eight years and has come up with a menu curated by Chef Shakyasingha Chakraborty that makes you want to bring along your friends for a wonderful evening adda. We headed over to check out what the menu holds for us on a cold rainy evening and truly we weren’t disappointed.