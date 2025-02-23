Check out what this Kolkata café has to offer on its fourth anniversary

The quaint Black Brick Café nestled around the corner of the main road and the Bhowanipore bylane has stepped into its glorious four years of existence and introduced its anniversary menu. Full of seasonal delights and classic favourites, we went over to check out what the specially curated menu holds for its patrons.

For starters we were quickly transported to Mexico with the Chimichuri Potato Tacos with its crunchy shell, sharp tanginess of the tomato salsa, and the skin-on chimichuri potatoes cooked to perfection. Seafood lovers would not be disappointed as the Tacos come in a prawn version too. The Dynamite Shrimp Tacos with its spicy fried shrimp pieces were a delight. It was followed by the Veg wood fried Pizza with broccoli, bell peppers, onion and olives. We felt the edges could have been slight less burnt but overall the pizza was a comforting delight.