Check out what this Kolkata café has to offer on its fourth anniversary

The quaint Black Brick Café nestled around the corner of the main road and the Bhowanipore bylane has stepped into its glorious four years of existence and introduced its anniversary menu. Full of seasonal delights and classic favourites, we went over to check out what the specially curated menu holds for its patrons.
For starters we were quickly transported to Mexico with the Chimichuri Potato Tacos with its crunchy shell, sharp tanginess of the tomato salsa, and the skin-on chimichuri potatoes cooked to perfection. Seafood lovers would not be disappointed as the Tacos come in a prawn version too. The Dynamite Shrimp Tacos with its spicy fried shrimp pieces were a delight. It was followed by the Veg wood fried Pizza with broccoli, bell peppers, onion and olives. We felt the edges could have been slight less burnt but overall the pizza was a comforting delight.
The Turmeric Latte was a welcome drink after the most satisfying starters. With the goodness of turmeric, black pepper powder and ginger this warm yellow liquid was a much needed seasonal introduction to the menu.
We moved on to the main course with the cheesy Burrito. Filled with long grain rice, shredded chicken, and finely chopped vegetables, it was a wholesome main dish. With every bite that we took the cheese hit our palates and the cheese strings could give quite a stiff competition to pizzas too.
The next item for the mains, the Chinese sizzler, approached our table with a smoky aroma and a crackling sound. Consisting of kimchi salad, Chicken crusty wontons, a choice of rice or noodles and Kung Pao Chicken in semi-gravy, it was a complete one-person meal in itself. The tangy kimchi cleansed our palate for a Chinese meal. The crispy wontons with a hefty minced chicken filling, and the comforting rice and Kung Pao chicken was all we could have asked for an ideal lunch.
Lastly, we were presented with English style carrot cake with berry compote which we felt could have had a little more moisture in its composition.
At 60/1 Alexandra Court, Bhowanipore. Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+