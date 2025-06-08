This cosy café housed inside a Kolkata art experience centre has a new seasonal menu to look out for

Have you ever experienced sitting in pristine white and grey upholstery, surrounded by vibrant artworks, and sipping a cool drink or eating hot, comforting, five-star-worthy food that is also pure vegetarian? Curated by the team at KCC Café and led by senior commis chef Anjishnu Das, the new seasonal menu at this fine-dining café is well worth the time. We headed over to see it for ourselves one rainy afternoon.
Just like the rains were very welcome after parched days, the Rickey Gondhoraj Soda was minty and refreshing. The presentation ranged from a transparent, green, and orangeish gradient, and the ombre effect was definitely alluring. To accompany it came the Asian mango noodles salad. Eaten cold and complete with seasonal ingredients, the glass noodles tossed in sweet, tangy, and nutty dressing were a hearty starter. For those looking for finger foods to munch on, the Pineapple upside down Blinis with layers of biscuit, veggies in spiced mayo, and a charred but sweet pineapple slice on top, would be the perfect treat.
The mains comprised Braised cottage cheese steak with mango chimichurri sauce. These circular, thick paneer discs with a hint of tanginess due to the mango chimichurri sauce were a delight. But what blew our minds was the Al funghi risotto with edamame. The umami and grey risotto rice with savoury edamame seeds scattered on top, along with a pesto-laden crisp which came as a surprise and gave a sharp zest to the otherwise plainly savoury and cheesy dish, was the star of the menu.
We concluded our meal with the Berry compote. While the compote with its sweetness and glazed berry mix was the perfect ending we wanted to the meal, we thought the tart could have been slightly crisper instead of having a crumble–on–touch texture.
Until June end
At Kolkata Centre for Creativity, 777 Anandapur EM Bypass
Open from 11 am – 7 pm
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1500+ / Combo per person: Rs 599+