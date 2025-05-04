This popular Kolkata café and bakery introduces five new lip-smacking flavours

If you want to shed off your tiredness and enjoy hearty meals while watching the daily life go by, sitting on the pavement of the very popular South Kolkata, 8th day café & bakery, then nothing can attract you more than their new menu. From pasta, wraps, and sandwiches that can be easily shared with your friends or fill the tummy while you type hurriedly on your laptops, here is what we felt about them when we went for a quick eat-out.
The not-so-overloaded-with-cheese white sauce pasta won our hearts from the first bite. The crunchy garlic toast, along with grilled chicken strips, was a texture breaker amidst the smooth pasta. Filled with classic flavours, protein, and an Instagrammable presentation, the Alfredo Pasta with all its Italian oregano and chili flakes seasoning is worth a try.
Hungry and want to have a filling meal? Then don’t shy away from getting your hands messy by lifting the Garlic Parmesan burger. This crispy burger loaded with fried chicken, cold-on-point Cole slaw, and tomatoes won our hearts. Served with fries and tomato sauce, it was the perfect lunch meal we could have asked for.
The (chicken) Sausage Wrap is perfect for those who are always on a time crunch. Thick paratha wraps with chunky hand-cut sausages, onion, bell peppers, and purple cabbage were not only colourful but also delicious. Dunk the wrap in a dip of your choice, or even plain tomato sauce, or spread a thick layer of it on top, and you are ready to bite it as you go along doing your work.
Another impressive addition was the Sausage bowl. While salad bowls, muesli bowls, and even fruit bowls are common, the Sausage bowl was simple yet innovative. Diced chicken cubes, with Bengal’s own aloo bhaja, eggs, and veggies, were a twist on the basic sausage.
Lastly, when with friends, the Fajita sandwich might be a preferable option. We felt the filling made of chicken and vegetables could have been a bit more moist, but overall, it was delightful.
Open from 8 am to 10 pm
Price for two (approx.): Rs 700+