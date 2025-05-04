This popular Kolkata café and bakery introduces five new lip-smacking flavours

Hungry and want to have a filling meal? Then don’t shy away from getting your hands messy by lifting the Garlic Parmesan burger. This crispy burger loaded with fried chicken, cold-on-point Cole slaw, and tomatoes won our hearts. Served with fries and tomato sauce, it was the perfect lunch meal we could have asked for.

The (chicken) Sausage Wrap is perfect for those who are always on a time crunch. Thick paratha wraps with chunky hand-cut sausages, onion, bell peppers, and purple cabbage were not only colourful but also delicious. Dunk the wrap in a dip of your choice, or even plain tomato sauce, or spread a thick layer of it on top, and you are ready to bite it as you go along doing your work.