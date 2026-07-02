This South Kolkata café’s latest summer menu offers more than the usual seasonal favourites

Summer menus often lean heavily on mangoes and predictable coolers. Bonne Femme’s seasonal offering does feature the king of fruits in several forms, but there are enough surprises on the menu to keep things interesting.

Why Bonne Femme's summer menu deserves a spot on your food list

We started with the Korean bowl, a comforting stone bowl packed with steamed garlic noodles, rich Korean-style sauce, tender chicken, and a poached egg. Served sizzling hot, it felt like the kind of dish one reaches for on an overcast summer afternoon, and that’s exactly why it worked.

Among the drinks, the Kaffir lime litchi mojito was refreshing and tropical, while the Mango matcha shake leaned more towards ripe mango than earthy matcha. Those looking for a stronger matcha profile may find it a touch sweet, though it is still enjoyable.