This South Kolkata café’s latest summer menu offers more than the usual seasonal favourites

Summer menus often lean heavily on mangoes and predictable coolers. Bonne Femme’s seasonal offering does feature the king of fruits in several forms, but there are enough surprises on the menu to keep things interesting.
We started with the Korean bowl, a comforting stone bowl packed with steamed garlic noodles, rich Korean-style sauce, tender chicken, and a poached egg. Served sizzling hot, it felt like the kind of dish one reaches for on an overcast summer afternoon, and that’s exactly why it worked.
Among the drinks, the Kaffir lime litchi mojito was refreshing and tropical, while the Mango matcha shake leaned more towards ripe mango than earthy matcha. Those looking for a stronger matcha profile may find it a touch sweet, though it is still enjoyable.
The standout dish of the afternoon was undoubtedly the Tender coconut thermidor. A luxurious mix of daab malai, cream cheese, egg yolks, tiger prawns, and oyster mushrooms, slow-cooked and baked inside a tender coconut, delivered richness without feeling heavy. The prawns were cooked perfectly, and every spoonful felt indulgent yet surprisingly light. It was the kind of dish that justified ordering all by itself.
The Raw mango fish tikka was another winner. The charcoal-baked bhetki paired beautifully with the spicy mango salsa, making it one of the stronger savoury options on the menu. In comparison, the Chilli mutton pineapple felt less convincing. While the presentation inside a tandoor-roasted pineapple was striking, the flavours never quite came together as seamlessly as some of the other dishes.
The cocktail selection impressed us. Both the Absolute aam pora and Mango basil shandy captured the spirit of summer beautifully, with the former offering a particularly memorable balance of smoky raw mango and vodka.
To finish, the Mango cheesecake pull up proved oh so indulgent. Paired with in house artisanal mango sorbet, it was rich, filling, and exactly the kind of dessert that leaves one happily defeated.
Meal for two: INR 1,000
Time: 12 pm - 10.30 pm.
At Bonne Femme, Rash Behari Avenue.