Get a taste of the various regional cuisines of Thailand at the fortnight-long festival to be held at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat's signature Pan Asian diner Nori. The festival to be held between January 20 and February 12, will showcase some of the most unique and diverse flavours across this exotic Asian country.

Nori's expat Chef Frank, renowned for his signature Asian dishes, will cook up a storm in the kitchen and take the gourmands of the City of Joy on a journey recreating the magic of Thai food. A completely festival-oriented new menu has been drawn up to entice the gastronomes including individual sections presenting a complete selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian choices along with an interactive live kitchen.

Thai food festival at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

The exquisite dishes to be featured in the vegetarian section will include Som Tam, a young papaya salad tossed with peanut, Tom Kha Phak, an aromatic soup garnished with galangal, coconut milk and chilli, Poh Pia Phak, Thai vegetable spring rolls with glass noodles, Kaeng Kiew Wan Phak, Thai vegetable green curry with aubergine, and Phad Thai Phak, a traditional Thai flat rice noodle with tamarind and peanut.

Thai food festival at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

The non-vegetarian section seems to be even more alluring with its spread including the ever-loved Laab Kai, a chicken minced salad with fresh mint, roasted rice and chilli flakes, the all-time favourite spicy prawn soup with a hint of lemongrass called Tom Yum Koong, the Thai herbs marinated fried fish fillets called Tod Man Pla, Thai chicken red curry with bamboo shoots and Phad Thai Koong, the traditional Thai flat rice noodle with tamarind, peanut and shrimp.

Thai food festival at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

There are also some mouth-watering desserts to end the fare on a sweet note and those include the popular Tub Tim Krob, which is a toothsome dish made with water chestnut, red sweet syrup and crushed ice, and other mouth-watering options like Thai Coconut Pandan Pudding.

Where: Nori, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

When: January 20 to February 12, lunch – noon to 3 pm, dinner – 7 pm to 11 pm

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,499 plus taxes

For reservations: + 91 33 40371234