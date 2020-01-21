Like all other festivals, the Chinese New Year or the Spring Festival too has always been celebrated with much fervour in Kolkata. And Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata is also all set to usher in the New Year January 25.

The hotel’s all-day fine diner is ready for a grand culinary show during the day with a specially crafted menu that merges the best of signature specialities from the Sichuan region of China and the famous dishes Tangra, the city’s most treasured pocket of Indian Chinese food.

Hot & Numbing Xi'an style oven fried chicken wings

City Gourmands can savour the nostalgic flavours of their favourite Chinese delicacies in this experiential buffet for lunch and dinner at Kava, where the floor-to-ceiling glass windows offer a 180-degree view of the New Town skyline and the Biswa Bangla Gate.

Stir-fried eggplant with chilly

The authentic Asian menu will comprise such delicacies as Noodles Salad with Peanut, Cucumber and Carrot, Water Chestnut Dumpling, Hot and Numbing Xi'an-Style Oven-Fried Chicken Wings, Stir-Fried Squid in Oyster Sauce, to name a few. The Tangra street chat section will surely be the show-stealer with experimental offerings like the Wonton Street Chaat.

The dessert section too will have some of the unique sweet dishes including Sago Pudding, Green Tea Tiramisu, and Ginger and Honey Cake.

Water chestnut dumplings

When: January 25, lunch and dinner

Price: Rs 825 (AI) for lunch and Rs 925 (AI) for dinner

Where: Kava at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata

For reservations: 033 66664444