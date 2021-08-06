Lounge bar Five Mad Men revamps menu as they turn three

Five Mad Men, the capacious gastropub at Salt Lake’s Sector V, just turned three and with the pandemic stalling all celebrations last year, the owners over-compensated the same this time with groovy music and great food. “This year we have planned exciting things for Five Mad Men. There will be a lot of indie gigs and also sports-related events. The food and bar menu will be rehashed too. Having said that, all plans depend upon whether there will be a third wave of the pandemic or not. Hopefully, it will not be deadly and accordingly, we will execute this plan,” says Sayan Roy, one of the owners of the joint.

Kozhi Melagu Vecchu Paratha Roll

We hopped in before the party kicked off and sampled the degustation menu that’s all set to roll out. It smartly sticks to global fare and adds a few new dishes too. Of the eight new bites curated by Chef Subhendu Naskar, five made for a stunning show at our table. The first one, a classic American Burger, joins the trend of charcoal-smoked items in the city. We loved the crispy fried veg patty stacked between the soft charcoal-stained bread along with some fresh mayonnaise-tossed veggies and cheese. From the Mediterranean section, the Pulled Chicken Shawarma and Fava Bean Falafel Wrap were really good but we felt the shawarma could have been a bigger portion.

Speghetti Bolognaise

The Fava Bean Falafel Wrap scored a perfect ten for its texture and taste and came in a filling and sizeable portion. The six pockets of pita accompanying the falafel definitely make the dish perfect for a group. The accompanying hummus and plain yoghurt dips are also pretty delicious. But what outdid our expectations was the South Indian delicacy Kozhi Melagu Vecchu Paratha Roll — a popular dish from Kerala. The spicy chicken tempered with curry leaves and dried red chillis is surely not for the weak-hearted. Dished on top of a crispy lachcha parantha, it reminds you of the famed Kolkata Kati Roll, but with a twist.

