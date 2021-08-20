Expert-run kitchens are changing how we order in, says Zara Chishty Abedin

Independent kitchens offer a middle ground between quick swipe takeaways and slaving away in a kitchen for hours. But they offer a lot more in terms of experiential value. “I wouldn’t say people stopped going out or ordering in from restaurants but most of my customers are people with a taste for authentic Thai food, but are unable to find good options, except a couple of Tier-1 properties. Most of the brands are really selective with their Thai offerings, there’s not a lot of diversity. I really wanted people in the city to be able to experience the breadth of Thai cuisine because it has so much to offer in terms of flavour,” chef Zara Chishty Abedin shares about her nine-month-old brand Zara’s Kitchen.

Pla kapong neung manao (whole steam fish in hot and sour sauce)

After concluding a professional diploma in Thai cuisine in 2019, Zara zeroed in on the delivery model to launch her brand in the city; it wasn’t just economically viable but also the safest bet, considering the pandemic-induced restrictions of last year. “People are now ordering in for regular family meals and not just festive dinners. I even have a 5-year-old customer whose mum orders a single-serve portion of my curry for him every week, so the ordering patterns are definitely changing, especially since people can communicate what exactly they're looking for. As for the menu, I lean towards bona fide Thai recipes made with authentically sourced ingredients, because I want people to experience recipes other than Thai curries or stir-fried chicken. I’ve introduced a lot of fish curations. My Pla Kapong Neung Manao (whole steam fish with sweet and sour sauce) is a best-seller and I get at least 3-4 orders for that every week,” the chef remarks.

Crab stick dumplings

Tord Man Pla (Thai fish cakes)

Starts from Rs 250

For orders DM @zaraskitchen0103