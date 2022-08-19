Zomoz opens its first ever dine-in outlet at Acropolis Mall

Hyderabad based quick service restaurant chain Zomoz has arrived in the City of Joy, and found its first home at Acropolis Mall. The outlet happens to be the first ever dine-in outlet from the chain. Celebrate monsoon with piping hot momos, be it steamed, fried or tossed in sauce. We assure you Zomoz brings with it a range of never tasted before flavours along with fresh, high-quality baos and crystal dumplings. Zomoz uses authentic, unadulterated ingredients to your table and has a number of options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. One of their most popular items happens to be the Hot & Crispy variety followed by combos for the ones with a budget crunch.

Price for two: Rs. 250++ onwards