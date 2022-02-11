​Set out on a food adventure with unique dishes from the North-East at Shillong Point

There's more to North East cuisine than the ubiquitous Momo, Thukpa and Shyapta the Seven Sisters have to offer on your plate. Shillong Point, on Ballygunge Station Road is one such eatery that offers a menu beyond these commonly found Tibetan dishes.

A three minute drive from Gariahat crossing, this humble diner situated on the first floor of a traditional Bengali house, will besot you with the overwhelming aroma of hilly food scents as you enter the premises. Decked with bright red doors and windows, the eatery sprawls across two comfortable rooms mostly consisting of two seater tables.

Interiors of Shillong Point

Besides common comfort offerings such as steaming hot Momos, Wontons, Soups and regular meat appetisers, the 18-seater joint specialises in lesser known and exotic Naga and Khasi cuisines. The menu card is divided into distinct sections with names of popular tourist spots across the Seven Sisters (NE States).

We caught up with Raja Phookan, the brain behind Shillong Point while bingeing on some of their unique entrees. An Assamese himself, it was Phookan's childhood friends from Shillong who helped him in this venture.

Jadoh

“My friends from Shillong helped me tone down the menu to a level where ingredients of the offerings will be comparatively easier to procure. We avail the most authentic ingredients available across city markets and source star ingredients like the Raja Mircha, Akhuni, Anishi, Bamboo Shoots and Tungrumbai from the interiors of Meghalaya and Nagaland. The chefs too are locals who have shifted to the city particularly to offer food lovers with delectables from their hometowns,” shares Phookan enthusiastically.

Tungtap

If you like their gustatory adventures, then try their Naga Style Pork with Raja Mircha. Shillong Point is one of the fewest places in Kolkata that serves a dish made with the spice also known as King Chilli or U Morok, world’s hottest pepper based on Scoville Heat Units. To cool the heat down, we suggest you pair it with the Meghalayan Jadoh- sticky rice cooked in Pork or Chicken Fat. You may also add the Wahan Mosdeng- a Tripuri Pork Salad made with minimal ingredients or Tungtap- a Meghalayan Dry Fish chutney to the whirlwind of a favourful experience.

Dohkhleih

For those, who stop at nothing when it comes to things edible; go for the pig's brain salad Dohkhlieh, replete with chopped onions and green chillies.

You can wrap up the affair on a sweet note with Veronica’s special fluffy butter pancakes.

Meal for Two: Rs. 600+