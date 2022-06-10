Chowman introduces a brand new range of Asian specialties

Treat yourself to some authentic oriental offerings this season with Chowman’s range of new introductions all the way from Korea, Thailand, Myanmar and Japan. Get to taste the nuances of each of these cuisines and discover how varied Oriental fare can be in itself. Available for both dine-in and takeaway options, the latest introductions include Stir Fried Pak Choi in Chilli Garlic Sauce, Steamed Fish in Chinese Greens, and Steamed Chicken in Exotic Veg to name a few. We suggest you to not miss out on their Bangkok Street Noodle Bowl that takes you on a gastronomic trail to the vibrant nightlife offerings of Thailand. If you are big on K-Pop and Korean Ramen, there’s good news for you too! Do not miss out on their spin to the traditional Burmese Khao Suey. A total of fifteen handicked dishes, all of them will boggle your mind with the diversity Oriental cuisine without you having to leave your home.

What: New Menu Introduction

Where: Chowman (across all outlets)

Price for Two: Rs. 1000++ taxes

Contact: Instagram: @chowmanindia