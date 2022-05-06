Vintage Asia's new menu is a delight for Oriental connoisseurs

Asian cuisine is a treasure trove of flavours, ingredients and textures. Owing to its vastness, the continent’s gastronomic offerings are more diverse than one can possibly imagine and Vintage Asia by JW Marriott, Kolkata intends to introduce exactly that on your plate with its revamped menu. The fine dining restaurant’s new offerings successfully explore varied taste profiles of the Orient and fit them into a ten pager bill of fare. It has also introduced nearly forty alcoholic concoctions that enhance the premium experience. Sumit Suri, General Manager of JW Marriott, Kolkata took us through their newest introductions

“Our previous menu was overpowered with Chinese inclusions. The main idea behind diversifying the menu was that we are named Vintage Asia, and we wanted our connoisseurs to truly experience its diversity. Taking advantage of not having too many authentic Japanese eateries in the city, we introduced a range particularly focussed on the heterogeneous cuisine,” shares Sumit.

Keeping in mind a dominating vegetarian customer base, the bistro wanted to break stereotypes associated with Sushis and Sashimis by improvising them with plant based proteins. For its non-vegetarian counterparts all of the proteins are slightly steamed so as to do away with the raw smell and preconceived notions related to the cuisine.

‘Chef De Cuisine- Asian’ Tej-B.Saru briefed the menu to us saying “We are continuing with some of our best-sellers from the previous menu and working on about twenty types of dim sum, each starkly different from the other. Our brand-new cocktails are similarly diverse and touch base with tropical, Asian notes such as Sriracha, lemon grass and pineapple to name a few.”

Targetted towards people looking to unwind after a long day at work, or the ones who want to dine-in late, Vintage Asia looks forward to fill-in the space of a niche lounge. There’s a mouth-watering wok-tossed section for the ones who come in for the latter purpose.

Some of our best picks from all the gastronomic pampering we received are Chillean sea bass dumplings, veg tempura with dehydrated spinach, Seafood Xo fried rice and Tanzania 63° made of pure dark chocolate. The Sashimi sampler was however a show stealer.

If you’re in a “spirited” mood, we definitely suggest you try Asiatic Mary that takes the classic Vodka based cocktail a notch higher with Sriracha and Ghost Chili infusions served in a glass rimmed with Oriental 7 spiced salt.

We can vouch that the new menu will not only hit connoisseurs with flavour-bomb, but be a spectacle to watch out for. Do not miss out on the cocktail and platter garnishing hand-picked from luxury abode’s gardens.